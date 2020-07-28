Connemara man and Taiwanese woman against each other in Boston

With the arrival of Michelle Wu it is not possible to be as certain as before that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who is from Connemara, will win the next election

This is not a bald cow fight.

“Those who are distracted by radio stations are better off knowing their business and speaking out”.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh did not bite him. The Mayor does not tend to speak loudly or bitterly. Okay, he has given color to President Trump now and again, but that is the habit of almost every Democrat across the States.

The Mayor was close to home when he slammed his words for the past week. There is a reason for it – we are getting closer to the next Mayoral election in Boston in November 2021.

Obviously there are people who are already getting subject. Boston is currently experiencing a very bad climate and weather and Marty Walsh has issued a heat notice to the city community. There are also similarities that the climate of politics in the city has changed and may not be so certain and it was already said that Mayor Walsh will win next time.

But one thing is clear because of Walsh ‘s harsh speech this week. It will not allow anyone to stand on its feet.

Those who knew his family well before from Connemara will know that he did not take this from the wind.

A statement made by Michelle Wu drew the controversy.

Who is Michelle Wu?

In short, Wu, whose parents are from Taiwan, is the most cited person to challenge Marty Walsh in the election for the post of Mayor in Boston next year. There are already people who believe she could make a big fuss about it.

She was elected to Boston City Council in 2016 and is one of several women who have made great strides in politics in Massachusetts. She received the most votes in that election across the city. Its reputation has been growing, especially among the young community ever since. She has not yet announced that she will be a candidate for the position of City Mayor but it is likely that she will.

Michelle Wu spoke of a fund called the Boston Resiliency Fund. This fund is money donated by companies, business people and people here and there. The fund was set up to provide money for families and those badly affected by the Covid-19 crisis. This collection is organized under the direction of the Mayor; the fund has three trustees. To date, $ 33 million has been invested in the fund, of which $ 23 million has already been distributed.

But the fund should not be under the auspices of the Mayor, says Michelle Wu. It distorts the ‘political processes’, she says. She believes that such a fund should be privately and voluntarily led.

“I’m sick, tired of short-term efforts like this,” she says. “It takes a lot of effort in this city so that communities across Boston can stand on their own two feet.”

Marty Walsh does not tend to be concise or sharp in his wording but his response to Wu’s speech, without naming it, was annoying. “Information is easy under the fund, ”says the Mayor,“ before people start throwing down the effort. ”

“This fund has brought life to the table in times of crisis. People who have been at risk of contracting the virus have been helped to get a lot of tests; computer opportunities have been provided for children and young people to help them their studies while schools are closed and much more. ”

Walsh then threw another rubble: “Perhaps,” says the Mayor, whose parents were immigrants from the Connemara Gaeltacht, “people who are critical of this important fund are mindful of a higher status in politics. If that is what they intend to do, it would be better for them to think of a better subject than to throw it down on this important fund. ”

Walsh and Wu were questioned about their intentions about the first Boston Mayoral election another year. Neither of them said they had yet decided on becoming a candidate.

Of course, there is speculation that Joe Biden would offer Marty Walsh a job – the two of them are friends – if he becomes President of America.

But that is only speculation; what is certain is that there will be an election for the Mayor of Boston again in a year and a quarter.

In November 2013 Marty Walsh was elected the 48th mayor of the city of Boston. It was a great feat.

Although not a popular choice at first, he won the by – elections with ease and eventually took the bet.

He was elected for a second term in November, 2017. That request was opposed by a candidate from the black community, Tito Jackson, and there was talk that he could bring with him many of the votes of the elite in Boston. However, Walsh had a clean win with twice as many votes as his opponent. He got the better of Jackson in many communities of the black race.

But, an unexpected political change occurred in Boston last year. In the city itself, white men, traditionally the ruling elite, are now a minority among the thirteen members of the City Council.

Then another mant was added to the traditional system when Ayanna Pressley, a black woman, introduced Michael Capuano who was an MP in the House of Representatives in Washington for twenty years, for his shoes. That was a big request. Mayor Walsh’s support was publicly announced for Capuano. In some ways, this change is happening step by step with the changing population of the city.

The white race in Boston is now an elite – 43%. That’s 16% less than in 1990.

Marty Walsh has excelled among the elite in the two Mayoral elections he has fought to date. But, in the event that Michelle Wu competes, she would have a few advantages. She is an elite female candidate educated at Harvard. There may also be a flow of support towards women.

On the other hand, Marty Walsh is a politician who learned his politics on the streets of Boston and in the unions. In fact, he said that his uncle, Pat Walsh of Mains Harbor, was for a long time the leader of the Construction Workers’ Union in Boston – where it required political intent and courage – which inspired him to embark on the path of politics.

Between mine and background Marty Walsh has metal and Michelle Wu will know that if she takes on her challenge in Boston next year – it will not be a fight of the bald cows.