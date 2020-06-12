Connemara, Canada and Taiwan are intertwined in business controversy

A financial investigation underway in Canada may look at mining work that has been going on in Conamara for a number of years

A company and two of its executives involved in mining operations in Connemara have been convicted of illegal trade activity in Canada.

These events amount to millions of dollars and the investment was raised while the MOAG company in Toronto prevented any such trade. Much of the money was received from Taiwanese investors in Asia.

The two executives, Bradley Jones and Gary Brown, were former Chief Executives of MOAG. The Authority in charge of business and commercial rules in the State of Ontario – the Ontario Securities Commission – will soon be making their decisions on the penalty to be imposed on this pair and the company. The whole situation could seriously affect the work and resources of the company, MOAG.

Money invested by more than four hundred Taiwanese investors could weigh up on what is going on and the case of MOAG's work in Connemara could well be traced for several years.

Six years ago the company MOAG first came to the Connemara Gaeltacht in search of the mineral molybdenum in the Mace area of ​​Carna and in the townland of the Surveyor in Roundstone. At the most stressed and according to the most recent scientific report, a mining industry could be found in that area.

But it was also stated that much more, as well as research and inquiries, would require some further digging before it could be convinced that it would be worthwhile to commit.

MOAG Chief Executive Peter Cooper said last year that millions more would be needed to advance the Mace initiative.

He said investors would be looking for hope and that another request could be made for the work.

MOAG applied to the mining division of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment last year in search of extending their license in Carna and Roundstone.

A campaign against this was organized in Connemara and objections were raised to the Department in Dublin. A Department spokesman said yesterday that no decision has yet been made on that application.

If the Minister decides that he wishes to provide the extension of the license, this will be advertised in the media, and people will have the opportunity to make submissions to him, says a Department spokesman.

Following the submission of the application, MOAG Chief Executive Peter Cooper said that they intended to sell the information they had acquired as a result of their work in the If but the renewal of the mineral exploitation license in the Ma in that case. The price to be informed was not mentioned.

It is estimated that MOAG spent between € 1 million and € 2 million in the search for molybdenum in the Mace area. Such publicity would help to bring investors into the business.

Molybdenum is used in various types of industries. It is used to make steel more flexible.

Much of the research was carried out by SLR Consultants, with centers in Ireland and Scotland. They rented an office in one of Údarás na Gaeltachta's factories in Carna.

MOAG placed a lot of emphasis in their promotional material on the work in the If in particular, and in the Roundstone.

However, in the meantime, the work of the two convicts has been found to be an irregularity in their actions for MOAG. The Ontario Security Commission reported in 2015 that the company's accounts did not match the rubrics.

The company had donated $ 432,000 (Canadian money) to Gary Brown – the then Chief Executive – and $ 434,000 (Canadian money) to Bradley Jones, the then head of finance.

That arose between Brown and Jones. Brown accused Joes of misusing the money he had been given.

Later, Jones convened a meeting of the directors. Brown was sacked from the position of Chief Executive and was replaced by Jones while also in charge of money administration. Also in that period, the Ontario Securities Commission made an order that MOAG would not do any business trading for some time.

The Commission was not satisfied that MOAG was recovering from its misery and the Order has never been set aside.

Even though the Order was in place, Gary Brown and Bradley Jones continued to bring investors into the company knowing they were forbidden to do so.

At a recent Ontario Security Commission hearing it was revealed that 82 people from Tanzania – where an agency

act for MOAG – money into MOAG.

The panel conducting the Hearing in Ontario decided the day before that the company and its executives – both of whom were Chief Executives at various times at MOAG – were guilty of violating the business laws of the State and of acts that would harm the public.

The Commission will inform Brown and Jones shortly of the penalty to be applied and the costs of the inquiry and hearings. July 15 is due to close the case.

Closer to home, the end of the Mace and Roundstone work is not known.