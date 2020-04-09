Thursday, April 9, 2020
HealthCorona VirusSportsFootball
Updated:

Conmebol asks FIFA for support for the 10 federations on the continent

By Brian Adam
9
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Flirt in time of confinement

Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable...
Read more
FootballBrian Adam - 0

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The president of the soccer regulatory body in South America, Alejandro Domínguez, asked Gianni Infantino to reactivate the working group in charge of analyzing a Global Aid Fund to find ways to help the associations.

Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) asked FIFA on Wednesday to activate the global aid fund in support of its ten associations in the face of the coronavirus health emergency, which has paralyzed most competitions in the world.

In a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the head of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, requested that the Task Force, formed on March 18 for the analysis of a Global Aid Fund, "reconvene what as soon as possible in order to generate timely and immediately available solutions for the Associations ".

Domínguez stressed that "timely support depends on whether the ball can roll around the world as soon as this situation of global crisis dissipates," according to the letter released by the entity.

Domínguez recalled that the agency has advanced $ 75 million to the associations and clubs that participate in the tournaments organized by Conmebol.

(The Colombian team calls for solidarity to win the match against COVID-19)

He added that the current situation "requires us as leaders to join forces to explore and facilitate extraordinary and efficient solutions appropriate for also extraordinary situations that affect the Member Associations and their corresponding clubs."

"All the efforts are few to mitigate the difficult situation that our affiliates are going through, which is why it is unavoidable to join forces to come to their rescue as expeditiously as possible," he said.

This is the complete letter:

At the end of March, Conmebol announced an exceptional advance of up to 60% for participation rights for the clubs that compete this year for the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana, temporarily suspended due to the impact of COVID-19.

Conmebol also postponed to 2021 the edition of the Copa América and at the request of the organization, FIFA agreed to postpone the start of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Previous articlePope Francis creates new study commission for the female deaconate
Next articleAfrican Americans, the deadliest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

More Articles Like This

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of perspective," say the festival organizers,...
Read more

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

Football Brian Adam - 0
A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and...
Read more

"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

Football Brian Adam - 0
The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team. Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish...
Read more

The Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
"The online version will give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances. Soon we will disclose an offer that will...
Read more

African Americans, the deadliest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
In several areas of the country, the data suggests that this community is much more affected than the rest by underlying illnesses linked to...
Read more

Film review: The types of John Wick

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
A reflection on contemporary action cinema on the recent Netflix premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2 and Atomic Blonde. "John Wick is not an apology...
Read more

Latest News

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

"Bogoshorts" invites you to have faith in the cinema, in humanity and to think about the future

"We want to believe that this is a short time, but the length of everything is a matter of...
Read more
Techology

Flirt in time of confinement

Brian Adam - 0
Flirt in time of confinement APPLICATIONS Online dating apps also record historical data despite being unable to leave home «I, I do...
Read more
Football

Saint Lawrence and Pope Francis: story of a passion

Brian Adam - 0
A few months after Jorge Mario Bergoglio was chosen as supreme pontiff, in 2013, Almagro's team, of which he is still a fan and...
Read more
Football

"If Riquelme calls me, I will get on a plane tomorrow", Rodallega

Brian Adam - 0
The Colombian forward owned by Denizlispor of Turkey dreams of playing for the Xeneize team. Rodallega has scored 6 goals so far in the Turkish...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Annecy Animation Festival will be held this year in digital format

Brian Adam - 0
"The online version will give access to exclusive works and original content, despite the current circumstances. Soon we will disclose an offer that will...
Read more

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Popular

9 of the best Star Wars gadgets you need in your life right now

Brian Adam - 0
To mark Star Wars Day we have got the low-down on the best themed gadgets from the movie franchise. If you don’t have light saber...

Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

© Intallaght By Lunar Media Ltd.