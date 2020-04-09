Conmebol asks FIFA for support for the 10 federations on the continent

The president of the soccer regulatory body in South America, Alejandro Domínguez, asked Gianni Infantino to reactivate the working group in charge of analyzing a Global Aid Fund to find ways to help the associations.

Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) asked FIFA on Wednesday to activate the global aid fund in support of its ten associations in the face of the coronavirus health emergency, which has paralyzed most competitions in the world.

In a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the head of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, requested that the Task Force, formed on March 18 for the analysis of a Global Aid Fund, "reconvene what as soon as possible in order to generate timely and immediately available solutions for the Associations ".

Domínguez stressed that "timely support depends on whether the ball can roll around the world as soon as this situation of global crisis dissipates," according to the letter released by the entity.

Domínguez recalled that the agency has advanced $ 75 million to the associations and clubs that participate in the tournaments organized by Conmebol.

He added that the current situation "requires us as leaders to join forces to explore and facilitate extraordinary and efficient solutions appropriate for also extraordinary situations that affect the Member Associations and their corresponding clubs."

"All the efforts are few to mitigate the difficult situation that our affiliates are going through, which is why it is unavoidable to join forces to come to their rescue as expeditiously as possible," he said.

At the end of March, Conmebol announced an exceptional advance of up to 60% for participation rights for the clubs that compete this year for the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana, temporarily suspended due to the impact of COVID-19.

Conmebol also postponed to 2021 the edition of the Copa América and at the request of the organization, FIFA agreed to postpone the start of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.