Conflicts between applications? How to make a clean boot of Windows 10

At a given moment and without knowing why, one day we may begin to detect strange behavior on our computer, we may see an error message or a conflict between programs occurs and we do not know how to fix it. The truth is that there may be many and very different causes that are causing it, so its solution may not be easy at all. In this case, a good solution before taking more drastic measures is rPerform a clean boot or startup of Windows 10. If you don't know how to do it, we show you everything you need to know and the steps to follow.

What such a boot does is start the operating system with a minimum set of drivers and startup programs so that it can be more easily detected if any background program or application is affecting the operation of our equipment. We could say that it is something similar to starting Windows 10 in safe mode, but the truth is that in this way we will have more control over the services and applications that run at the start of the system and be able to isolate the cause of our problem.

How to do a clean boot of Windows 10

If we have never done a clean boot of Windows 10 we must pay attention to all the steps that we show below so that the process is easy for us and we do everything correctly.

  • We logged into the computer as administrator. If we do not have an administrator account we must create one.
  • In the search box on the taskbar, we type msconfig and we click on System Configuration or System configuration shown in the results.
  • In the system configuration window we select the Services tab, we select the option Hide all Microsoft services and then we press the button Disable all.

clean boot Windows 10

  • Now we select the tab Start and click on the link Open Task Manager.

Windows 10 clean boot

  • In the administrator window we select the Home tab, select each startup item and click To disable.
  • Close Task Manager and we return to the System Settings window.
  • In the tab Start click on the button To accept.

Windows 10 clean boot

Now we can proceed to restart the computer and once this is done, we will have a clean Windows 10 startup environment. Next, we will have to try to find out the problem that is causing us conflicts between the application or the system itself.

Determine the cause of the problem after clean boot

One of the first things we should check is whether or not after the clean start of Windows 10 the problem continues to reproduce. If the conflict has disappeared, then we know that one of the deactivated applications or services was causing it, so the only thing left is to identify it. For this, we must go narrowing down little by little until we isolate what is causing us the problem. Although the process is simple, if we have many applications or services on our team, it will take us longer to identify it.

For this, we must go to the window of System configurationWe have indicated how to go through the steps to make a clean boot of Windows 10, and once there, activate and deactivate services and applications until we detect the problem. We can start by activating or deactivating the half of the elements of the list of services and gradually delimiting until we find the person responsible for the problem.

After figuring out the startup item or service causing the problem, we'll need to check for an app update that might fix the problem, or else we'll need to contact the manufacturer of the program to find out if it can. solve. Either way, to avoid the problem problems uninstall the program O well run Windows with the problematic item disabled.

Reset computer after Windows 10 clean boot

Once everything is solved, we have to reset the computer to start normally, which until now we are with the clean start of Windows 10. To do this:

  • In the search box on the taskbar, we type msconfig and we click on System Configuration or System configuration shown in the results.
  • In the General tab, we select Normal start.
  • Next, we select the tab Services, we deactivate the box Hide all Microsoft services and then click on Enable all. If we have not deactivated or uninstalled what was giving us problems, we can do so at this time.

Windows 10 clean boot

  • Now we select the tab Start and later Open Task Manager.
  • In Task Manager, we enable all startup programs and select To accept.
  • When asked if we want to restart the computer, click Restart.

