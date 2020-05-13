Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Updated:

Confinement drives vegetable purchases and reduces prepared food purchases

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
By FEM

Consumers have cut spending on ready meals and bought more fruit and vegetables, turning to healthier eating during coronavirus blocks, preliminary study results showed.

Confined people also tried new recipes and threw less food, according to the survey of nearly 11,000 shoppers in 11 countries.

"In confinements, people eat healthier, cook their own food, and consume more fruits and vegetables," said Charlotte De Backer, who coordinated the study at the University of Antwerp in Belgium.

By leaving the offices and cooking at home, the population reduced microwave food purchases in all the countries studied: Australia, Belgium, Chile, Uganda, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Greece, Canada, Brazil and Ireland.

"We went from snacking, restaurant food and home delivery to home cooking," said Firene, an Azerbaijani citizen living in Brussels, referring to the changes that have occurred in his home during the pandemic. "I have lost four kilos, so I am proud of it."

In almost half of the countries studied, buyers bought fewer savory or sweet snacks, although global sales remained stable.

Consumption of salty, fatty and sweet products tends to increase when people are stressed, but during the pandemic this increased longing has been satisfied in many countries with homemade delicacies, said De Backer, who chairs FOOMS, a food and media analysis group. of communication of the University of Antwerp.

Chile, for example, experienced a large drop in snack sales, but also the largest increase in purchases of flour and yeast.

Consumption of meat, fish, and alcoholic beverages remained stable throughout the pandemic.

