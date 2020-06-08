Tech NewsAppsHow to?Windows
Updated:

Configure Windows Defender to scan USB flash drives

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Roborock S6 MaxV, review: the all-seeing robot vacuum cleaner looks from you to you at the high end

It has a Qualcomm processor, it belongs to the Xiaomi ecosystem - specifically to a Xiaomi investee company -...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Samsung patents new glasses with augmented reality for navigation

A new patent has been filed by Samsung and would reveal the development of a new technology linked to...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Snapdragon 768G, the new Qualcomm processor comes with 5G and promises up to 15% more speed than the Snapdragon...

Qualcomm once again bets on the segment of premium mid-range processors with the Snapdragon 768G. It is configured as...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are many threats that circulate on the Internet, hence every precaution is little to avoid being infected when we visit certain pages or make certain downloads. But the truth is that one of the biggest threats for a long time is the USB stick or memory stick that we connect to our computer and that without realizing it, can contain viruses and other types of malware. Using this type of device, therefore, requires that we have to make certain protection measures. One of them is to carry out a complete analysis of the unit to make sure it is virus-free, but for this, we will have to have a security tool that allows it. Luckily, in the case of Windows 10, we can use our own Windows Defender to analyze USB sticks or flash drives as shown below without having to resort to third-party tools.

The fact that we are devices that we carry from one place to another and that we make use of them in different computers, makes the risk of containing some type of virus increase considerably. Therefore, it is convenient for our antivirus to be able to analyze this type of device before it can be infected. In the case of Windows Defender, the truth is that the security tool has that capacity but it is something that is disabled by defaultHence, we are going to show the steps to follow to activate it.

Depending on the edition that we have installed of Windows 10 on our computer, we will be able to do it one way or another, however, as on other occasions it is recommended to create a system restore point before making any changes in case something goes wrong. to be able to return to what we had before.

Have Windows Defender scan USB flash drives

When we refer to USB sticks, we are also referring to other external storage devices such as external hard drives, therefore this will allow us to analyze any of these devices with Windows Defender.

In the event that we have Windows 10 Home on our computer, what we are going to have to do is change the system registry. Therefore, if we have not created a restore point, we will have to create at least one backup of the registry itself.

Once this is done, these are the steps to follow to make Windows Defender analyze or scan the external storage devices connected to our computer for viruses or malware:

  • We open a Run window, Win + R.
  • We write Regedit and hit Enter or OK.
  • We navigate to the route HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREPoliciesMicrosoftWindows Defend
  • We create a new registry key under Windows Defender named Scan.
  • Inside this new key, we create a new 32-bit DWORD value with the name DisableRemovableDriveScanning.
  • We establish your value at 0.
  • We accept the changes and exit the Windows 10 registry.

From this moment, we can already add our USB sticks, USB stick or external disks to the Windows Defender analysis process.

From group policies

Those users who have the Pro or Enterprise edition of Windows 10 can configure Windows Defender to scan USB memory sticks, USB sticks or external hard drives for viruses from the editor of the use policies following the steps shown below:

  • We open a Run window, Win + R.
  • We wrote gpedit.msc and press Enter or OK.
  • We display the option Equipment configuration.
  • Next, we enter the Administrative Templates.
  • Then we select Windows components.
  • We came in Windows Defender Antivirus.
  • And finally in Detection.
  • Once there, we look for the policy with the name Examine removable drives.
  • We double click on it or with the right mouse button.
  • We activate the Enabled box or Enabled.
  • Click on Apply and OK to save the changes.

Now we will have Windows Defender configured to include external storage drives in its analysis and we can detect any threats or viruses stored in them.

From the command prompt

For those who prefer it, regardless of the edition, they have of the Microsoft operating system, it is also possible to instruct Windows Defender to analyze the external storage devices connected to the computer to detect any type of virus or threat before we can be infected. For it:

  • We open a Run window, Win + R.
  • We write CMD and press Enter or OK.
  • In front of the command line, we write Set-MpPreference -DisableRemovableDriveScanning 0 and hit Enter.
  • This will activate the Windows Defender function to scan the external storage devices connected to the computer.

 

More Articles Like This

Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

Apple Brian Adam -
We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after some updates are almost natural...
Read more

Bosch presents its ‘smart’ service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

Car Tech Brian Adam -
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those circumstances...
Read more

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

Android Brian Adam -
OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month...
Read more

Unigram updates in Windows 10: Telegram chats are now more powerful with the unofficial client

Apps Brian Adam -
If you use Telegram on your mobile, it is almost certain that you also access the messaging application from your PC. To use Telegram...
Read more

The Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion + are filtered in a big way: quad camera and 5,000 mAh battery among its features

Android Brian Adam -
After launching its two new high-end models, the Motorola edge and edge +, the company announced last week another two more terminals in the...
Read more

Microsoft improves OneDrive security on Android by enabling face unlock in latest update

Apps Brian Adam -
Security on our mobiles is something that worries us more and more. The stored data is taking up more and more space and above...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Configure Windows Defender to scan USB flash drives

There are many threats that circulate on the Internet, hence every precaution is little to avoid being infected when...
Read more
Latest news

Environmental disaster in Russia: 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river

Brian Adam -
A diesel tank recently collapsed from a power plant in the city of Norilsk in northern Siberia, releasing 15,000 tons of fuel into a...
Read more
Apple

Some iPhones turn their green screen after unlocking them, what happens?

Brian Adam -
We are not going to say that they have to be normal but the truth is that failures after some updates are almost natural...
Read more
Car Tech

Bosch presents its ‘smart’ service that alerts emergencies in the event of an accident

Brian Adam -
In recent times a word has proliferated to define these personal surveillance services that are responsible for ensuring our safety even in those circumstances...
Read more
Latest news

An investigation into an attack on a garda dwelling in Co. Louth

Brian Adam -
An investigation is underway into an attack on a guard's home in Co. Louth last night. The house in Dundalk was set alight when a...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

Brian Adam -
OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first usually arrives in the month...
Read more
Apps

Unigram updates in Windows 10: Telegram chats are now more powerful with the unofficial client

Brian Adam -
If you use Telegram on your mobile, it is almost certain that you also access the messaging application from your PC. To use Telegram...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: