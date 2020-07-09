Latest news
Conditional permission for serving or retired personnel to participate in elections in Egypt

By Brian Adam
Al-Sisi has already approved amendments to stay in power until 2030, Photo: AFP

Cairo: Service or retired personnel in Egypt must obtain prior permission from the military to participate in elections.

According to the International News Agency, the Egyptian parliament has approved new amendments, one of which now requires serving or retired military personnel to obtain a permit from their department before running in elections, and only a permit. Only incumbents will be allowed to participate in the election.

Earlier, another constitutional amendment paved the way for the former army chief and current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2030, and the new amendment now barred his rival military personnel. Is done

It should be noted that President Al-Sisi took over the running of the country in 2013 when he was the army chief, after the overthrow of President-elect Mohamed Morsi and was elected regular president in 2014 and in March 2018 for the second time with more than 97% of the vote. Was elected president.

