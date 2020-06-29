While no further deaths of coronary viruses have been announced in the State today, the trend in the number of cases is worrying the Chief Health Officer.

Dr. Worries Tony Holohan notes that the number of cases being reported is increasing and there are some new clusters.

He said it was important when easing restrictions and allowing people to travel, to adhere to the policies that helped prevent the virus

He says that if people practice hand washing, social separation, cough and sneeze hygiene and a cloth on the face, he said, we are doing our best to prevent or spread this virus.

Today's news brings the total number of deaths to 1,735.

24 new cases announced in the Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases to 25,462.

Of these 24 cases, 6 of these resulted from travel abroad. Dr. Ronan Gynn, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, says that the risk of new cases coming abroad is still important to avoid unnecessary travel.

Over 1.1 million new cases have been announced, bringing the total number of Covid-19s to date worldwide to over 10 million.

One more death was announced in the North today, bringing the total number of deaths there to 551. There are 6 new cases, the total now at 5,757.

For the third day in a row, there is no Covid-19 ointment in an intensive care unit in the North.