The number of people being treated for crack cocaine abuse increased by 44% between 2018 and 2019, according to new figures from the Health Research Board.

This trend is a cause for concern, as stated in the Board's annual report published today.

Not only that, it is said, but the number of people being treated for cocaine abuse has tripled since 2013.

Dr Anne Marie Carew of the Health Research Board said 30-year-old men who work and drink intoxicants are the biggest cocaine abusers.

Cocaine abusers are most often abused by the unemployed and have no place to live, she said.