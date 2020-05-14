Concern has been expressed about almost 60 cases of Covid 19 at a meat processing plant in County Offaly.

SIPTU, which represents workers in this sector, has expressed concerns that the industry may be looking at problems such as the problems they see in Nursing Homes.

The trade union says more policy is needed to spread the virus.

It is understood that there have been almost 60 cases of Covid 19 in Rosderra Meats in Edenderry in County Offaly so far this week. All workers, up to 600 workers, were tested for the virus on Monday.

There were over 120 cases of the virus at another Rosderra Meats site in County Tipperary and they say that the factory has very stringent policies in place to stop the spread of the virus in the factory.

In another case, another factory in County Roscommon has written to its staff asking them to abide by rules on social segregation outside work. The letter from the Kepak management understands that local Gardaí informed them that a small number of people working in the company were not complying with Government guidelines on social separation.

Local TD Denis Naughton says another generation of Covid 19 cases could emerge in communities with a small number of cases of the virus up until now.

Over 600 cases have now been confirmed among meat industry workers in Ireland.