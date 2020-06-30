Latest news
Updated:

Concerns about the separation of the islands from the Department of the Gaeltacht

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Fortnite, Diplo concert with upcoming Young Thug: how to follow the event

Everything is ready: Fortnite is preparing to host a special event tonight: a Diplo concert that will also see...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: Know the trick to make the app look like Instagram

The best of both applications, WhatsApp and Instagram, you can get in one. Follow this step by step and...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Can an engine that exploits a black hole really work?

A 50-year-old theoretical process that would like to exploit the rotational energy of a black hole has been confirmed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Politicians in the west worry and wonder over the care of the islands being moved from the Department of the Gaeltacht to the Department of Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the Islands

Concerns about the separation of the islands from the Department of the Gaeltacht

TDs in West Galway have expressed concern because care of the islands being moved from the Department of the Gaeltacht to the Department of Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the Islands.

Fianna Fáil TD, Éamon Ó Cuív, Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell and independent TD Catherine Connolly have expressed concern about the decision to separate the islands from the Gaeltacht, which is now under the new division of the Green Party’s Deputy Leader, Catherine Martin.

It is envisaged that the Gaeltacht islands will continue to be involved with the Gaeltacht islands in terms of language policy, but that the Department of Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the Islands will have infrastructure and transport services.

Speaking of the program Iris West on Raidió na Gaeltachta yesterday, TD TD Éamon Ó Cuív said the decision to separate the Gaeltacht’s care from the islands was “a shock to him”.

“I couldn’t believe that the care of the Gaeltacht and the islands have been separated. This has not gone unnoticed until now. The two parts of the Department are administered from Na Forbacha and were inextricably linked to the fact that the majority of the island population live on Gaeltacht islands, ”he said.

Ó Cuív said that there had been great progress in the islands since 1997 when these two tasks were placed in one Department and that the most recent decision had no logic.

“In my view, that is where they should be and it will be interesting to see when dealing with Gaeltacht islands whether the work is being done through Irish as always in the Department of the Gaeltacht.”

Ó Cuív said that it would be necessary to set up new sections in the two new divisions to serve the islands, most of which are in the Gaeltacht.

“It’s those technical things that will make a big difference,” he said.

Ó Cuív said that there was a danger that the islands would not be given the same significance if they were being served in an office of the new Department of Social Protection, Rural Affairs and the Islands and that there would be another question about which language would be doing the work of those sections.

New sections of the new Department under the care of Heather Humphreys may be located in Na Forbacha or an Irish department may be established in the Ballina Rural Development Department in County Mayo.

On the same program on RnaG, the independent TD for Galway West, Catherine Connolly, said she did not understand the basis for the decision to “separate” the islands from the Gaeltacht.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell said the Gaeltacht and the islands had particular problems and that she was “concerned” that the islands were separated from the Gaeltacht.

“Most of the islands are in the Gaeltacht, I would be scared to forget the islands as a whole,” said Farrell.

More Articles Like This

Bangladesh 23 passengers killed in collision between two boats

Latest news Brian Adam -
Dhaka: Two passenger boats collided in a Bangladeshi river, drowning 23 people, while 12 managed to swim to shore. According to international media, two boats...
Read more

US President’s arrest warrant issued in Iran, demand for arrest from Interpol

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Trump, blaming the United States for General Qasim Soleimani's death. According to the international news agency,...
Read more

Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

Latest news Brian Adam -
Twitch, a platform owned by the American Amazon, and Reddit, a famous American social portal, is a rather strong position. Indeed, the former has...
Read more

‘Concerns’ rise in number of Covid-19 cases and clusters

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
While no further deaths of coronary viruses have been announced in the State today, the trend in the number of cases is worrying the...
Read more

Mark Daly elected Chairman of Seanad Éireann

Latest news Brian Adam -
Mark Daly of Fianna Fáil who is elected Chairman of Seanad Éireann with the first meeting of that institution taking place this afternoon. He will...
Read more

Economy at the heart of today’s first Government meeting

Economy Brian Adam -
The Cabinet will meet in Dublin Castle. The new Government will focus on the economic stimulus package that is set to unveil next month. It...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY