Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Concerns about rural depopulation from Green Party policies

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Rural people are worried that a coalition with the Green Party will endanger traditional rural life, says Éamonn Ó Cuív.

He was referring to the talks between his own party Fianna Fáíl, Fine Gael and the Green Party about forming a coalition.

The former Minister for the Gaeltacht and Rural Affairs says rural communities are sceptical that a green agenda will oppose rural settlements and depopulate existing communities.

The countryside has been well preserved by rural communities over the years and will resist any inconvenience that they may not be able to continue in their traditional life.

Ó Cuív said on TG4’s 7Lá program last night that people should be attracted to rural communities rather than being chased.

Rural communities are of particular value and richness, particularly to Gaeltacht communities.

“Without those strong communities”, he said, “you won’t have Irish”.

According to Fianna Fáil TD, the energy generated from renewable sources in Conamara is greater than the carbon brought into the area from fuels such as petrol and diesel. But often, Conamara is not credited for that, he said.

On the same agenda, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Senator Seán Kyne, said that agreeing and achieving the Green Party’s 7% carbon reduction targets will be challenging.

This will make Fine Gaels concerned about infrastructure, agriculture and fishing, he said.

Eamonn Ó Cuív also said that Fianna Fáil is going downhill and that the party has to worry about the recent plebiscite which would leave Fianna Fáil’s support at 14%, all in the wake of a “bad” general election. He was referring to the Sunday Business Post polls on 3 May.

