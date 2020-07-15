The Department of Education has indicated that schools and others will be consulted on how best to make Leaving Certificate results available to students next month.

The Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate examinations were canceled this year due to the crown virus crisis and teachers assessed the grades they thought their students deserved.

It has not yet been announced when the results will be published but some schools are concerned about how they will be made available.

The children usually go back to school to pick up the results but principals are worried that some children or their parents may confront them or the teachers if they are unhappy with their grades.

Some principals want to email the results to the students but others prefer to come to the school to maintain a personal connection.

In a statement, the Department of Education said it is currently considering the various options.