Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya.

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In case of lockdown, record your anger on the website which will be broadcast in Iceland.

Iceland continues to advertise itself for tourists and now under the same campaign, it is said that this country is the best place for tourism and thanks to this person locked up in Corona Lockdown can record their screams on this website to vent their anger. Are The screams will be immediately broadcast from several speakers in a mountainous area.

For this, the website has installed speakers in seven remote places on which you scream, shout or any other sound will be broadcast. These speakers are far from the population. Speakers have been installed at the top of Fester Falls Falls, famous hills, and other spaces. You can determine any location for your scream or voice. This website is provided by the Icelandic Department of Tourism.

Scream therapy

Psychologists say that screaming reduces stress and is also used as a therapy. According to a woman on the same website, a significant part of the human brain is lightened by the load when screamed in moments of lockdown and other fatigue. That is why screaming in a remote and secluded place has a good effect on health.

If you want to make your call to Iceland remember this website https://lookslikeyouneediceland.com/

After the recording and broadcast, your name and country name will appear on the website.

