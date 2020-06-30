A public health expert has said that the Government needs to look again at the issue of mandatory quarantine for travelers.

Professor Gabriel Scally of the University of Bristol in England said that the current system for people to stay alone for a fortnight after traveling abroad is not strong enough.

Professor Scally said that while people should be allowed to travel abroad they should not realize that they would have to quarantine when returning to Ireland.

He stated that there are plenty of hotels close to airports that would be suitable for quarantine locations.

Virologist Kim Roberts, assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin, said the Government's strategy places too much emphasis on people's personal responsibility. She said people should be in compulsory quarantine in these hotels.

A survey conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that there is an increase in the number of people worried about Covid-19 disease.

Only 49% of survey participants believe the worst of the crisis is over, compared with 62% three weeks ago.

The survey also found that over 30% of people believe that things are getting back to normal.