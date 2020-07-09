A complaint has been made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga about English-only correspondence allegedly received by Gaeltacht primary schools from the Department of Education.

One primary school principal in Donegal stated that the school had no choice but to translate the correspondence into Irish themselves, before sending it to parents.

Although Department correspondence was requested in Irish, the principal stated that correspondence continued in English only.

The Department of Education seems to be ignoring the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, the principal said.

The Language Planning Officer of the North West Language Planning Group, Dónall Ó Cnáláin, made a complaint to An Coimisinéir Teanga on behalf of the school, and he also intends to make a complaint to the Minister for Education Norma Foley and the Chief Inspector of the Department of Education.

An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill

In a statement provided to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta by the Department of Education, it is said that the Department recently sent information to schools about Covid-19 and reopening schools among other things.

The statement states that this information was initially in English and that an Irish version was subsequently placed on the Department’s website.

The Department states that it always strives to provide information bilingually at the same time. They say they regret that they were unable to do so this time due to a delay in the Irish language documentation.

Donegal County Councilor Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Bishop claimed that the Department of Education was in breach of language rights.

He said that he had discussed this issue yesterday with An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill and asked Independent TD Thomas Pringle to raise this issue in the Dáil.

The new government is continuing the depreciation shown by the last government for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, said Councilor Mac Giolla Easpaig.