Commitment given that Martin and Calleary will work together for the language

The senior minister and the junior minister in the new government department with responsibility for the Gaeltacht will be "working together" for the language.

That's the promise he gave Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Sport, Culture and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, when it was announced last night the care of the Gaeltacht and Sport is set at the hands of the state, new Chief Whip Dara Calleary.

Catherine Martin also said that the Irish language was "personally important to her" and that she and the new Minister of State would make an official joint visit to a Gaeltacht area soon.

These promises will surely be seen as an announcement by Catherine Martin that she will play a more prominent role in the Gaeltacht than her predecessors Josepha Madigan and Heather Humphreys, two of whom were soon unaffected by the care of the Gaeltacht. delegated to a minister of state.

Martin's statement will also be seen as an attempt to allay the fears that people may have of leaving the Gaeltacht under another Chief Whip who has another major sporting responsibility.

The appointment of Dhara Calleary as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has left no end to the long nine-year stay of senior minister for the Gaeltacht.

In addition, this is the third time in a row that a Chief Whip has been assigned the responsibility of the Gaeltacht rather than a senior minister as required by Conradh na Gaeilge since 2011.

Conradh na Gaeilge said last night that they were "disappointed" that the Taoiseach had not accepted their proposal to leave primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht to a senior minister.

However, the Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spain, said Dara Calleary and Catherine Martin were "talented people with an interest in the Irish language" and that he hoped to work "closely with them on promoting the Irish language." Irish and the Gaeltacht ”.

Minister of State Dara Calleary said he was "very much looking forward to start the role ”and placed particular emphasis on the protection of the Gaeltacht.

“The Government recognizes the particular importance of Irish as the country's first language, as a living language, and as an integral part of our heritage as an island.

“We are determined to increase the visibility of our native language and increase the number of daily speakers in the community. I feel passionately about the protection and preservation of the Gaeltacht to ensure that they remain a source of living language. ”

Minister Catherine Martin also said that the case of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht was "vitally important" to the new Government and "to her personally".

She said that the appointment of Dara Calleary, Deputy TD, was an excellent appointment, she said, "with a particular interest in the language and the development of the Gaeltacht" and "a keen understanding" of the challenges facing the Gaeltacht community and the Irish language.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge told Report.ie that it would be a "new model" to have two Irish speaking ministers who have an interest in the language "dealing with Gaeltacht care.