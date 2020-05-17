Today the 1974 bombings in Dublin and Monaghan took place in 1974.

Today, one of the relatives of those killed told RTÉ / TG4 News that they are hopeful of a new, established inquiry.

No one was ever convicted of these two atrocities

This is an investigation by former senior police officer Jon Boucher into the alleged involvement of the 'Glenanne Gang' in the attacks.

His loyalist paramilitary bomb exploded in central Dublin and Monaghan on 17 May 1974.

The incidents occurred one and a half hours apart.

34 people killed, including a unborn child.

Christina O'Loughlin from Leopard Street in Dublin was one of them.

Her son Kevin says in an interview with our reporter Ailbhe Ó Monacháin, that Christine was working that day in the Shelbourne Hotel on St. Stephen's Green.

"On May 17th, she left the hotel at 5.35 pm. A car bomb exploded at South Leinster Street near Trinity College and killed her almost immediately. My father and my brother lost a wife and great mother that day. She was 51 years old at the time Our organization 'Justice for the Forgotten' has been campaigning for many years to find out the full truth about what happened in Dublin and Monaghan We know that the 'Glenanne Gang' – which had strong links with the British army, the bombs in Dublin and Monaghan "were dropped by Loyalist paramilitaries."

Caoimhín Ó Lochlainn, son of Christina killed in the bombing

Later in 1993, the UVF confessed to having dropped the bombs that day in central Dublin and Monaghan town.

In his 2003 report Judge Henry Barron criticized the Garda and State investigation here at the time.

He said the British government had restricted its own inquiry by refusing to produce important documents.

Today, the first year the relatives were unable to commemorate the scene.

In Monaghan this morning Sinn's own counselor, Sean Conlon laid a wreath at the memorial and other memorials were made online.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said in a statement that the government is determined to try to find out the full truth about the attack that day.

Relatives hopeful for this new inquiry

Relatives say they now have fresh hope for a fresh inquiry begun by the former senior policeman, John Boucher from Bedfordshire about the alleged involvement of the 'Glenanne Gang' in the attacks.

He has contacted many of the families in the group.

Christina's son Loughlin, Kevin, says:

"We are confident that he will be able to scrutinize all documentation and provide our families with information on the full story of what happened in the Dublin and Monaghan attacks".

Due to the restrictions under Covid19, most of the commemoration was done digitally.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it was a pity that a memorial event cannot be held this year.