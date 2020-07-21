ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Colossal creatures: the largest jellyfish in the world

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Forget what you see on the beach during these summer months, there are really gigantic jellyfish.

special colossal creatures: the largest jellyfish in the world

Absolute protagonists of our seas in this period are undoubtedly the jellyfish, creatures that have always terrified all swimmers on Earth. Of course, not all of them are dangerous, some are less stinging than others, but the “collective psychosis” against these animals is certainly more alive than ever.

Fortunately, those we meet on our beaches are the least dangerous and, above all, the smallest. In fact, in the world’s oceans, there are truly gigantic specimens of jellyfish, much larger than what we are used to seeing.

Chrysaora achlyos

Chrysaora achlyos is the largest invertebrate species described during the 20th century. It can reach truly colossal dimensions, with a hemispherical bell of the 1-meter diameter and oral appendages that extend up to 6 meters. It can be found in the eastern Pacific waters, along the Baja California peninsula and in southern California. There have been very few encounters with these creatures, its distribution is not perfectly known and sightings are rare, so much so that this species has been described only recently, despite its relative abundance and the distinctive features that make it unique.

Sea lung

The Lung of the sea is the largest jellyfish ever found in the British seas. People often meet this species in early summer. They swarm in the warm coastal waters in late spring and hundreds of them can be found on the beaches in May or June. They are found mainly off the coastal waters of the British Isles, but also in the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas, as well as off the west coast of South Africa.

These jellies start only one millimetre in length but can grow up to 50-60 cm in diameter. They are attracted to the shore by the plankton blooms which provide an abundant supply of food.

It can vary in colour from white to green, from brown to blue. The sea lung (Rhizostoma pulmo) is a jellyfish that has eight extensions of curled and lumpy tissue, from which eight elongated, frayed and semitransparent tentacles start.

These characteristics make it the largest jellyfish in the Mediterranean. Do not worry: despite the size, the tentacles do not create a serious danger for humans and, only on particularly sensitive subjects, contact can create slight irritations.

Stygiomedusa gigantea

The stygiomedusa gigantea is a giant creature that has been spotted only about 100 times in the past 100 years, above all because it lives in the sea depths from 900 to 1800 meters. Sightings of this titanic jellyfish have been reported in Japan and along the western coast of the United States. It is one of the largest invertebrate predators and has been spotted in all the world’s oceans, with the exception of the Arctic. Unlike other types of jellies, the stygiomedusa jellyfish has no tentacles. Instead, it has four extraordinarily large oral arms (which can be up to nearly two meters long) which it uses to wrap prey such as plankton and small fish. Its reddish-brown colour does not reflect light, facilitating fusion with darkness. Its diameter is 50-100 centimetres, while its tentacles can reach 6 meters in length.

Nomura jellyfish

The gigantic jellyfish Nomura (Nemopilema nomurai) begins its life like an octopus the size of a pinhead, before turning into a large jellyfish two meters wide and weighing over 200 kilos. The diameter of a fully grown Nomura jellyfish is slightly larger than the height of an average man. It is named after Kan’ichi Nomura, a fishing expert who sent a complete sample of the jellyfish to Professor Kishinouye for further studies in December 1921. They inhabit the waters between China and Japan, mainly in the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea.

Nomura’s jellyfish are pink in colour and in their early stages, they feed on zooplankton. As they grow in size, they prey on fish. These creatures reproduce very quickly and tend to consume the food chain quickly. To combat the huge spike in their numbers, they are dried, salted, eaten as a delicacy and also used to make ice cream.

Lion’s mane jellyfish

We left the highlight last: the lion’s mane jellyfish (Cyanea capillata), in fact, is the largest in the world. It takes its name from its dense mass of long dangling tentacles reminiscent of the mane of the feline king of the savannah. Just think that the largest known specimen extends 36.5 meters from the top to the bottom of its tentacles… the same size as a blue whale, the largest creature on Earth. This imposing species lives only a year and can be found only in cold waters at a depth ranging from 3000 to 6000 meters. They are commonly found in the western Scandinavian waters, in the English channel, as well as in the North Sea and Ireland and are visible from autumn to late summer.

Although they are the largest jellyfish in the world, they are weak swimmers. They follow the force of the current to move from one place to another, capturing the plankton as they drift, attracting their prey through their bioluminescence and capturing them with their long tentacles. The lion’s mane also has symbiotic relationships with other marine creatures, providing protection and transportation for other sea dwellers. Towards the end of their life, these jellies settle in shallow, protected bays. They are thought to reach up to 60 meters in length.

More Articles Like This

Rapper Logic signs an exclusive agreement with Twitch

Tech News Brian Adam -
Lately, we have been witnessing a sort of "battle" between streaming platforms to grab the major figures of this world. Often we have seen...
Read more

The Oxford Coronavirus vaccine seems to be working: tests on 1000 people are positive

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
After the positive news on the Moderna vaccine, the first results came on the serum against Coronavirus developed by Oxford. Apparently, tests conducted on...
Read more

The gigantic Andean condor is capable of flying for hours without flapping its wings

Science Brian Adam -
The Andean condor (Vultur gryphus) can weigh up to about 16 pounds, for this reason, it is considered the heaviest bird in the world....
Read more

A vase filled with pets is auctioned off for 90 9 million

Top Stories Brian Adam -
London: A long-forgotten sugar vase that used to sell for only 56 56 has now been reunited with a house and has recently been...
Read more

The world’s first offline translator

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Washington: Handwriting devices and headphones that translate from one language to another in real-time are now widely used around the world, but most...
Read more

They develop a robot that moves "by common sense": it recognizes objects to be located in space

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
If we are taken to a space that we do not know and the first thing we see is a fridge, chances are that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY