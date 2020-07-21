Colossal creatures: the largest jellyfish in the world

Absolute protagonists of our seas in this period are undoubtedly the jellyfish, creatures that have always terrified all swimmers on Earth. Of course, not all of them are dangerous, some are less stinging than others, but the “collective psychosis” against these animals is certainly more alive than ever.

Fortunately, those we meet on our beaches are the least dangerous and, above all, the smallest. In fact, in the world’s oceans, there are truly gigantic specimens of jellyfish, much larger than what we are used to seeing.

Chrysaora achlyos

Chrysaora achlyos is the largest invertebrate species described during the 20th century. It can reach truly colossal dimensions, with a hemispherical bell of the 1-meter diameter and oral appendages that extend up to 6 meters. It can be found in the eastern Pacific waters, along the Baja California peninsula and in southern California. There have been very few encounters with these creatures, its distribution is not perfectly known and sightings are rare, so much so that this species has been described only recently, despite its relative abundance and the distinctive features that make it unique.

Sea lung

The Lung of the sea is the largest jellyfish ever found in the British seas. People often meet this species in early summer. They swarm in the warm coastal waters in late spring and hundreds of them can be found on the beaches in May or June. They are found mainly off the coastal waters of the British Isles, but also in the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas, as well as off the west coast of South Africa.

These jellies start only one millimetre in length but can grow up to 50-60 cm in diameter. They are attracted to the shore by the plankton blooms which provide an abundant supply of food.

It can vary in colour from white to green, from brown to blue. The sea lung (Rhizostoma pulmo) is a jellyfish that has eight extensions of curled and lumpy tissue, from which eight elongated, frayed and semitransparent tentacles start.

These characteristics make it the largest jellyfish in the Mediterranean. Do not worry: despite the size, the tentacles do not create a serious danger for humans and, only on particularly sensitive subjects, contact can create slight irritations.

Stygiomedusa gigantea

The stygiomedusa gigantea is a giant creature that has been spotted only about 100 times in the past 100 years, above all because it lives in the sea depths from 900 to 1800 meters. Sightings of this titanic jellyfish have been reported in Japan and along the western coast of the United States. It is one of the largest invertebrate predators and has been spotted in all the world’s oceans, with the exception of the Arctic. Unlike other types of jellies, the stygiomedusa jellyfish has no tentacles. Instead, it has four extraordinarily large oral arms (which can be up to nearly two meters long) which it uses to wrap prey such as plankton and small fish. Its reddish-brown colour does not reflect light, facilitating fusion with darkness. Its diameter is 50-100 centimetres, while its tentacles can reach 6 meters in length.

Nomura jellyfish

The gigantic jellyfish Nomura (Nemopilema nomurai) begins its life like an octopus the size of a pinhead, before turning into a large jellyfish two meters wide and weighing over 200 kilos. The diameter of a fully grown Nomura jellyfish is slightly larger than the height of an average man. It is named after Kan’ichi Nomura, a fishing expert who sent a complete sample of the jellyfish to Professor Kishinouye for further studies in December 1921. They inhabit the waters between China and Japan, mainly in the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea.

Nomura’s jellyfish are pink in colour and in their early stages, they feed on zooplankton. As they grow in size, they prey on fish. These creatures reproduce very quickly and tend to consume the food chain quickly. To combat the huge spike in their numbers, they are dried, salted, eaten as a delicacy and also used to make ice cream.

Lion’s mane jellyfish

We left the highlight last: the lion’s mane jellyfish (Cyanea capillata), in fact, is the largest in the world. It takes its name from its dense mass of long dangling tentacles reminiscent of the mane of the feline king of the savannah. Just think that the largest known specimen extends 36.5 meters from the top to the bottom of its tentacles… the same size as a blue whale, the largest creature on Earth. This imposing species lives only a year and can be found only in cold waters at a depth ranging from 3000 to 6000 meters. They are commonly found in the western Scandinavian waters, in the English channel, as well as in the North Sea and Ireland and are visible from autumn to late summer.

Although they are the largest jellyfish in the world, they are weak swimmers. They follow the force of the current to move from one place to another, capturing the plankton as they drift, attracting their prey through their bioluminescence and capturing them with their long tentacles. The lion’s mane also has symbiotic relationships with other marine creatures, providing protection and transportation for other sea dwellers. Towards the end of their life, these jellies settle in shallow, protected bays. They are thought to reach up to 60 meters in length.