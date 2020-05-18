Cloudpunk Review: Blade Runner in the clouds

Rania has moved to the big city, nivalis, from the Eastern Peninsula, of which now she has happy memories and a veil to frame her face. Behind a troubled and barely whispered story in the pauses between deliveries on behalf of Cloudpunk, an express courier who does not look at CVs and does not check references, makes you work and pays well, as long as you accept their ambiguous nature, on the wire of legality, hidden as the contents of the parcels which it entrusts to its drivers.

An ordinary person who tries to stay afloat, like the city itself, immersed in the rain-laden clouds, the smell of wet metal that gives the head, the neon that prick the eyes, the money to pocket as quickly as possible the score of a coin-op. Bold, intelligent, the language of sarcasm, Rania does not yet know that once she gets on her HOVA she will meet at the craziest night of his life, gear of an environment now out of control, inside up to the neck in a situation much bigger than her.

Blade Driver

It had already been said in the Cloudpunk preview how the spark that gave life to the Nivalis signed by Ion Lands comes directly from that fire that was Blade Runner, especially a particular, iconic scene, Deckard’s flight on his anti-gravitational propulsion car between rows of skyscrapers adorned with advertising in Los Angeles of a parallel dimension.

Here, Cloudpunk are 10 hours (about) of this: a continuous reiteration of routes between A and B, a playful pretext without particular flicks to let us breathe smog and humidity of an absolutely incredible metropolis at a glance, built voxel on voxel to erect a dizzying, suspended skyline between heaven and earth. A sort of futuristic Columbia where bigotry has changed in the cult of mega-corporations, in the name of social climbing.

You drive with a certain taste (thus remembering, with muscle memory, a Jak II: Renegade), listening to synthwave in high rotation, moving between the perpetually busy highway arteries and flying over the pedestrian areas, getting lost in those fluorescent colors slightly washed out by rain and condensation, then parking and enter, on foot, among the crowd.

It is in this absolutely natural transition between macro and micro that Cloudpunk tells his world, both in the lines of the most futuristic towers and in the street food stalls at the corners of the streets, admiring the crumbling cyberpunk favelas as well as the exclusive clubs of Nivalis’ nightlife, enhanced by the verticality of the level design. Soon we understand how the city, hopelessly affected by social and technological cancer, is divided into groups rather than neighborhoods, from the lowest ventilation sectors inhabited by the outcasts, to the highest spire of the buildings reserved for CEOs.

It is like the Snowpiercer train, a rigid and balanced social pyramid. In this context, cyberpunk themes find a hospitable organism, filling the world with inequalities, racism, population control, artificial intelligence out of control, corporations and drug addiction (or addiction to grafts), wondering above all about how weak the boundaries of human consciousness are and robotics.

Nothing new in the perpetual night like that, if not Rania’s point of view, an immigrant catapulted into a totally eccentric and self-centered reality, which the developers used to focus more on the writing of the characters than on the narration that binds them to one another. A particular choice that brings the work closer to another related title, Neo Cab, which is a winner if you have people in the team who are good at writing dialogues. Evidently this person also exists within the Berlin studio of Ion Lands, under the name of Thomas Welsh. And so they are born characters who alone are worth the trip (on the dubbing, at the level of interpretation, there is something to be reviewed, however), such as the elderly courier control officer, a Cloudpunk veteran who will guide us during the shift, between assignments and confidences, or Camus, IA canine company looking for a new body, a friend of Rania’s life.

It is also extremely interesting how the storybook changes according to the character we meet, going from the curtains between Rania and Camus to the neo-noir hardboiled of the missions with Huxley, a private detective of the past who talks about himself in third person with a jargon which seems to flow from Raymond Chandler’s pen (well translated in the Italian adaptation).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLTk7t692SE

The story has so a bizarre trendsyncopated, not very amalgamated but always surprising, not so thorough in the individual topics it deals with but captivating enough to never lower the interest (working more on suggestions than narrative), then heightened by some moral choices that we will face. Few but very tense, like when we have to choose three people to save during a nerve gas leak, simply by talking to each other to try to understand the “value” of their lives. Cynical, terrible, addictive.

Nightcall

With an absolutely linear and purely exploratory gameplay (suppur there is no lack of particularly tense time missions), Cloudpunk still manages to entertain, you want with its visual triumph, you want for a taste all its own for secondary and collectible missions, ranging from furnishings for Rania’s studio to upgrades for HOVA.

On the mini-map that we will use to orient ourselves, icons of important objects and secondary characters will be on display, to help our good heart or to simply get lost in chat, buying particular objects for them or collecting others on the streets of the city; like an android with memory fragmented on dozens of punched cards, to be found to put back together the pieces of his memories.

It is always a very virtual approach, dissonant from the reality of much more sophisticated open worlds, but also for this reason it manages to flow smoothly from start to finish, without ever weighing down the progression or excessively engaging the player. We are more from the parts of virtual tourism for cyberpunk lovers, where the environment is the real protagonist, sumptuous in its sensational and very detailed voxel art, capable of giving the title an alpine freshness.

There is just to make a note on the choice of cameras, far too far away when walking, so much to excessively sacrifice readability (already tarnished by perennial perturbation) to enhance the glance. Finally, the soundtrack is excellent which, even without major traces, sounds powerful and evocative, daughter of the 80s reinterpreted in a darker, more violent key, mirror of a rancorous and divided society.