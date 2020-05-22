Friday, May 22, 2020
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Climate change is turning Antarctica's ice green

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Green algae is growing rapidly in many parts of Antarctica. Photo: Science Alert

London: There is no greenery in the Antarctic, but the algae are spreading rapidly and turning the white snow green. However, this change has been seen in some places, but it will happen very fast in the next month and year.

Although the icy lands of Antarctica are almost devoid of plants and vegetation, there is still some algae. However, this allergy is now growing rapidly due to global warming.

The University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey have released a report on the spread of green algae on the world's most desolate icy continent using satellite images and some ground observations.

Scientists have reported the spread of algae in 1,600 places, with an additional 1.9 square kilometers of algae observed. Matt Davis, a Cambridge scientist, says that while there are almost no plants on Antarctica, there are too many algae that cannot be ignored.

Experts say that this algae absorbs carbon dioxide and the whole algae absorbs the carbon dioxide emitted from a total of 875,000 cars. This algae is more common in penguin populations, and its bird droppings serve as an excellent fertilizer for algae.

We know that many parts of the poles are warming faster than the rest of the world and the ice is melting and green algae is spreading which will increase. Although algae absorb carbon dioxide, green algae scattered on ice will also affect the way sunlight is reflected.

More Articles Like This

The number of Corona patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The number of coronavirus patients worldwide has exceeded 5 million, while the death toll has reached close to 330,000. The number of coronavirus patients worldwide...
Read more

Google loses the brain behind the Pixel camera: Marc Levoy leaves the company

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google no longer has two of the most important people in the development of the Pixel. Taking a look at LinkedIn, we note that...
Read more

Self-cooking wool by scanning soda and recipe

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Cooking in every home is a daily challenge. To solve this problem, smart wool has been developed that scans food ingredients and cooking recipes...
Read more

Children jump from building in imitation of video game, parents sue company

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: In China, two children jumped from the roof like video game characters because the characters in this video game come back to life...
Read more

The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was present in Australia 40,000 years...
Read more

The generous customer tipped the hairdressing staff 6 6,000

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Denver: A generous customer in the United States not only tipped a hairdresser ڈھ 2,500 at a hairdressing salon that opened months later, but...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

Climate change is turning Antarctica's ice green

London: There is no greenery in the Antarctic, but the algae are spreading rapidly and turning the white...
Read more
Tech News

Tabset management comes to Edge – you can choose to activate it with an extension or manually

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft is doing a great job with its new browser. For some time now, the American company has removed from its sleeve a browser...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft will enable cloud signing so that users of the Outlook app don’t have to add it on every device

Brian Adam - 0
Maybe you have used the signature in your email on some occasion. A kind of fingerprint, a sign that identifies you or adds information...
Read more
Android

More Chinese manufacturers join the ‘AirDrop’ of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
Android does not yet have a single system with which to transfer files between devices just by being close, a system that Apple does...
Read more
Android

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei P40 Lite 5G: a renewed mid-range with connectivity and fast charging by flag Huawei's Huawei P40 family is getting bigger and bigger. After the...
Read more
Economy

PostCovid-19 will boost the ability to adapt to change in the business sector

Brian Adam - 0
Seven tips to adapt to change in a “natural” way. Satisfied team. At least every six months, companies must measure how their employees...
Read more
Android

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a reinforced S20 with two layers of encryption

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is prone to perform specific modifications of your phones phones that allow them to fit into very specific sectors. Proof of this are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY