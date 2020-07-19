Tech NewsAppsComputingEditor's PickHow to?
Claro drive: Everything you need to know to get the most out of it with 100 GB at no cost

By Brian Adam
Sharing, saving, editing and archiving is about how much you can achieve with Claro drive, the platform where you can save your files.

Free up space: If this is one of the problems you always fear to face on your mobile devices, Claro drive solves it instantly, since it not only frees up your storage space, but also allows you to save absolutely everything without having to delete anything.

Edit photos and share them: Another benefit of Claro drive is the opportunity to edit your photos, customize them and give them all your style from the platform. Discover the 5 options to modify your images; just select the photo, click on the icon on the right and save your creation.

Claro drive

Scan and digitize: Can you imagine everything you can do thanks to this tool? You can automatically generate PDF or JPG files from screenshots or physical documents; once the selected image is captured, it becomes the file you want to save.

Claro drive

Say goodbye to formats: Claro drive allows you to upload photos, videos or any file to the Cloud, regardless of the format.

Claro drive

Take your experiences everywhere: On any device connected to your Claro drive you will be able to access your different documents, regardless of the time, place and at the time you want.

Claro drive for your business

Claro Drive Business is also available on Google Play and the App Store, where you can choose the plan that suits you best to suit your needs to store all your corporate information in the cloud. Options are 100GB free, 300GB at $ 59.00, and 1TB at $ 169.00.

All include a free 100 GB Plan per account, data encryption, administrator role, usage metrics, group management, 7 × 24 support. Just like these tools:

Collaborative teamwork: Thanks to Claro drive you have the facility to save documents, videos, photos and work files, which can be instantly shared with colleagues and work on the same information.

Administration and control: Your protected and stored documents is what Claro drive gives you, where you can keep your organization’s data in a safe place with a range of possibilities.

Automatic version control: Similar to a backup, this benefit guarantees you to keep the latest version of files and save previous versions if required.

Important information you should know about Claro drive

What devices does Claro drive support?

Do not worry, any device that has the following operating systems work perfectly for Claro drive.

  • iOS 9.0 or higher
  • Android 4.1 or higher
  • Windows XP, SP3, Windows 7 or higher
  • MacOS 10.7 or higher

Subscription

How can I have an account on Claro drive?

If you are already convinced of all the advantages of having Claro drive for you and your family, you should know that the process to obtain an account is very simple.

From your computer: Enter Claro drive and create your account using your Telcel number and the password that will come to you via SMS (the password is temporary). Once registered, download the desktop application (Windows or Mac) and follow the installation steps.

From mobile devices: Download the Claro drive application and create your account using your Telcel number and the password that will be sent to you via SMS (the password is temporary), and voila.

Automatically you can start enjoying Claro drive. Upon entering your account you will find the “Create +” button at the bottom of the screen. By clicking on it, a submenu will be displayed with different options with which you can:

  • Create a folder
  • Upload files
  • Scan

How to get the free 100 GB of Claro drive?

Once you have subscribed to Claro drive, you will be able to enjoy the free 100 GB of the platform, to make the most of it by saving and backing up your files, as well as enjoying all the benefits that we have shared with you here.

Pricing and how to increase GB of storage

The Claro drive subscription and the number of GB of storage you want to enjoy go hand in hand. You should hire the plan that best suits your needs and those of your family. And if you want to increase or decrease your Claro drive plan, go to the “Increase your space” section and select the new plan you want.

  • 100 GB free
  • 200 GB $ 19.00 a month
  • 300 GB $ 36.00 a month
  • 1 TB $ 169.00 a month

The subscription is monthly, recurring against your Telcel invoice (Income Plan users) or against your Amigo Balance (Amigo System users and Mixed Plan / Controlled Consumption)

Don’t wait any longer to take your files wherever you want and always have them protected thanks to Claro drive!

If you want more information, do not hesitate to visit Clarodrive.com and let yourself be surprised by all the benefits that we already share here. Subscribe today and start enjoying it

