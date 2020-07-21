Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Civility, the transparent mask that promises to work for years

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The coronavirus crisis has brought us all to live an exceptional situation that, after the confinement measures, has meant that we will have to wear a mask on the street at all hours: Whether inside a shopping center, down the street, in a restaurant … anywhere. And for this reason, many entrepreneurs have launched to offer us some alternatives that, like this one, at least let us see the expression on the face of the person we are talking to.

Because beyond the discomfort of wearing it, or how painful our ears end, There is a problem that afflicts all these masks and that is that they do not let us see what the expression on other people's faces is. We can imagine that he is laughing, or smiling, or simply attending, but we have to imagine it. With this French wit, called Civility, we will stop making assumptions about that smile that we seemed to see in the other.

Ready to order

This Civility is a product that you have available on Indiegogo and it is on the right track to successfully complete this crowdfunding process, Although its creators have already warned that, even not reaching the 150,000 euros of collection, they will continue with the project of putting on sale a mask with a certain futuristic air and characterized by those two valves that it has, one a each side.

Civility, the transparent mask against the Covid-19.

Although these types of masks are not approved, remember that this prohibition is only maintained in the case of those that only filter the intake air. Fortunately, Civility does it in both directions, so there is protection for both those who wear it and those who interact with us. Therefore, there is no risk of contagion if we have one of these. In addition, it looks quite comfortable and adapts perfectly to the face thanks to an elastic coating that completely seals the mouth and nose.

Those two filters, precisely, meet the standard EN 14683 / ASTM F2100-19 that are capable of filtering 98% of viruses and bacteria present in the air. In addition, in the words of the manufacturer, these are devices of great "performance and breathability". So much so that in the promotional video of this mask, you can see a user running with it on, so it could help us to use it in those circumstances.

You have this Civility available on Indiegogo at prices ranging from 35 euros in the normal pack up to 30 of the children's model. You will also find sets of two masks for adults and many others for children, in different (and striking) colors, or filters for a month at a price of 10 euros. All of them, with a release date in September of this year.

