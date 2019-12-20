City-centre designer craft Christmas market to take place this weekend

The Scoop Foundation, who use creative fundraising in order to help the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable people and who will be selling t-shirts, vinyl albums and cookbooks;

The Mendicity Institute, selling a range of handmade wooden products from old wooden pallets, handmade copper art, handmade soaps;

Olis natural skincare, handmade in Ireland;

The Ethical Silk Company; designing and producing luxury mulberry silk clothing, homewares and accessories;

Artist Kelly Hood, whose work is inspired by the natural world;

Jewellery by Donegal designer Fiona Herbst;

Design by Bell, who produce pattern cushions with a modern take on chinoiserie, botanicals and seaweed motifs, designed, printed and made in Ireland on Irish linen, as well as cotton and linen mix and satin; and

Tremendous Truffles, handmade truffles made in Dublin 12, all made with natural flavourings;

Last-minute shoppers will have the chance to pick up locally produced arts, crafts, jewellery and more at Designer Dublin Christmas Market taking place at Bank of Ireland’s forecourt at College Green Designer Dublin Christmas Market. The market will take place from 10 am to 8 pm Friday, 20th December, and 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, 21st December. Over 30 stalls will be selling their wares, hot drinks and food, with festive tunes being performed at lunchtime on both days. Shoppers can pick up last-minute presents from designers and charities including:

Commenting in advance of this week’s market, Marion Walshe, who is behind the market, said: “This weekend’s market is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to pick up some last-minute gifts that are Irish made and hand-crafted. And we’re delighted that two of our stalls are charities, so shoppers will also be doing a good deed while ticking off their shopping list – encompassing the spirit of Christmas!” The market is supported by the Local Enterprise Office for Dublin City. Further information on the market can be found on its Facebook page, here: Click here