“Citizens’ legal right to recover money from airlines”

The European Commission has confirmed that citizens of the European Union have a legal right to recover money from travel companies, including airlines, upon request. The Commission considers that travel companies can offer vouchers instead of cash but that people are not obliged to accept them.

The Commission intends to take action on member states that do not force airlines to pay people back if their travel arrangements are cancelled due to the crown virus crisis. The Commission is to make recommendations on easing travel restrictions between member states and boosting the European Union’s economy, especially tourism.Union governments are also being asked to allow special permission to visit family members abroad with them.

It was also confirmed that airlines will not be asked to leave seats in the middle of their aeroplanes empty.

Yesterday, Ryanair announced that they plan to provide 40% of their flights from 1 July.

The company said the crew and passengers would be forced to wear masks and take their temperature before getting on planes.