Wednesday, May 13, 2020
CommunityHumans of TallaghtLatest news
Updated:

“Citizens’ legal right to recover money from airlines”

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
"People are not obliged to accept vouchers from airlines"
“People are not obliged to accept vouchers from airlines”
The European Commission has confirmed that citizens of the European Union have a legal right to recover money from travel companies, including airlines, upon request. The Commission considers that travel companies can offer vouchers instead of cash but that people are not obliged to accept them.
The Commission intends to take action on member states that do not force airlines to pay people back if their travel arrangements are cancelled due to the crown virus crisis. The Commission is to make recommendations on easing travel restrictions between member states and boosting the European Union’s economy, especially tourism.Union governments are also being asked to allow special permission to visit family members abroad with them.

It was also confirmed that airlines will not be asked to leave seats in the middle of their aeroplanes empty.

Yesterday, Ryanair announced that they plan to provide 40% of their flights from 1 July.

The company said the crew and passengers would be forced to wear masks and take their temperature before getting on planes.

More Articles Like This

Avianca Holdings initiates voluntary reorganization procedure

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The company continues its conversations with governments regarding financial support for the success of the process. Operations in Peru In parallel with the decision to file...
Read more

Three arrested on drugs and cash

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Some of the cash received by the Gardaí yesterday The Gardaí have arrested three people for a large quantity of drugs and € 550,000 in...
Read more

Concerns about rural depopulation from Green Party policies

Community Brian Adam - 0
Rural people are worried that a coalition with the Green Party will endanger traditional rural life, says Éamonn Ó Cuív. He was referring to the...
Read more

Masks to wear on public transport and in supermarkets

Community Brian Adam - 0
Government masks guide by the end of the week Transport Minister Shane Ross in the Dáil said Covid-19 is likely to require bus and train...
Read more

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The general manager of Tocumen International...
Read more

Opening schools: one of the safest things

Community Brian Adam - 0
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated that schools and childcare centres may be reopened over the next few months. The Taoiseach argued that there is evidence...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

“Citizens’ legal right to recover money from airlines”

"People are not obliged to accept vouchers from airlines" The European Commission has confirmed that citizens of the European Union...
Read more
Corona Virus

Avianca Holdings initiates voluntary reorganization procedure

Brian Adam - 0
The company continues its conversations with governments regarding financial support for the success of the process. Operations in Peru In parallel with the decision to file...
Read more
Techology

How to open and close ports in Windows 10 firewall

Brian Adam - 0
More and more users are concerned about the security of their computers, and today there are many threats that circulate on the network. In...
Read more
Techology

All the ways to recover Windows 10 key

Brian Adam - 0
There are many reasons why we will need to use the key of our operating system. Having to reinstall Windows 10 is one of...
Read more
Latest news

Three arrested on drugs and cash

Brian Adam - 0
Some of the cash received by the Gardaí yesterday The Gardaí have arrested three people for a large quantity of drugs and € 550,000 in...
Read more
Community

Concerns about rural depopulation from Green Party policies

Brian Adam - 0
Rural people are worried that a coalition with the Green Party will endanger traditional rural life, says Éamonn Ó Cuív. He was referring to the...
Read more
Community

Masks to wear on public transport and in supermarkets

Brian Adam - 0
Government masks guide by the end of the week Transport Minister Shane Ross in the Dáil said Covid-19 is likely to require bus and train...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY