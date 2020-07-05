Cindy decorating her old head with a hat

London: There are many strange creatures found in nature’s factory, but the caterpillar with many hats has only recently been discovered. Cindy belongs to a kind of kite and keeps on scalping like a snake’s skin, but instead of throwing it away, she decorates it on her head, which in the end looks like a long clown’s hat.

The worm belongs to a special month, the Uraba lugens, which accumulate the remnants of fur (exocyclic) growing on its head until several head-like protrusions grow on top of each other. It can also be seen in the picture that the smallest hat is at the top which shows the development of the animal.

Experts have named it Caterpillar instead of Caterpillar, meaning many caterpillars with heat. This moth is commonly found in New Zealand and Australia. One of its special habits is that this worm chews the leaves of eucalyptus to their tissues. According to experts, it changes its head 13 times and sticks it on the head and lengthens it. Its main purpose is that the tower of many dry heads protects it from becoming the enemy’s snack.

Flakes and other small creatures love to eat this insect, but this strange long cap keeps it safe.