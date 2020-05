Cindy Crawford or Kaia Gerber? Kaia Gerber or Cindy Crawford? It will be difficult for you to know who is who in this image that is not fantasy, it is REALITY

The confinement of celebrities is leaving us with surprises almost every day. The last one to give us a moment was Cindy Crawford from her Instagram account . The supermodel has released a picture of ‘someone’ playing basketball , and we quote that guy because it’s her or is it her daughter, Kaia Gerber ? This time it is not about reasonable similarities -the face is barely visible- but the spectacular body that is jumping in the purest Michael Jordan style and about to score a basket. With denim shorts, a professional shirt, very long legs, shapely arms … But Cindy, is that you or is it Kaia?

54 years old, splendid years judging by the images that he gives us and that he has given us and will continue to give because he cannot be in better shape. She does not need makeup or more clothes than a sports shirt and Daisy Dukes, the same ones she wore in the 90s when she was at the peak of success and published those famous fitness videos (yes, with the same denim mini shorts on).