Tuesday, May 5, 2020
EntertainmentCelebrities
Updated:

Cindy Crawford or Kaia Gerber?

By Brian Adam
6
0

Most Viewd

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P40 Lite best buy in all. And with FreeBuds 3 even more irresistible. The review

We have tried for several days the new entry-level of the Huawei P-Series, the most awaited in these weeks....
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate 30 Pro: still one of the best on the market (and Google services are secondary)

The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro has arrived in Italy. He did it without Google's services but it is...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is “the beast”, the heart of 2020 smartphones

Qualcomm's new top-of-the-range SoC lays the foundations of what will be the best Android smartphones expected next year: 5G...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

HP Omen 15-dc1041nl: the gaming notebook with GeForce RTX 2060

Balanced hardware equipment characterizes this HP notebook of the Omen family, designed for gamers but based on a sober...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Found bricks of life inside a meteorite from Mars

The famous Mars meteorite Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), recovered in Antarctica in December 1984, contains 4 billion-year-old native organic...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The 55 ” Philips 55 OLED 754/12 4K TV for a discount of 300 euros from Unieuro

On our site, there is not a shortage of technological products and today we keep your company with an...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Best alternatives to Google Maps to get anywhere

Google Maps is probably the most complete map application that we can have on our mobile phone but we...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Facebook goes dark: best ‘adaptive’ colored backgrounds

It is often said that success is in thinking differently from others. If everyone follows a path, what better...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Cindy Crawford or Kaia Gerber? Kaia Gerber or Cindy Crawford? It will be difficult for you to know who is who in this image that is not fantasy, it is REALITY

The confinement of celebrities is leaving us with surprises almost every day. The last one to give us a moment was Cindy Crawford from her Instagram account . The supermodel has released a picture of ‘someone’ playing basketball , and we quote that guy because it’s her or is it her daughter, Kaia Gerber ? This time it is not about reasonable similarities -the face is barely visible- but the spectacular body that is jumping in the purest Michael Jordan style and about to score a basket. With denim shorts, a professional shirt, very long legs, shapely arms … But Cindy, is that you or is it Kaia?

Yes, that athletic body capable of jumping like that to finish off the basket belongs to Cindy Crawford. Do you remember what his age is? In February he turned 54 , splendid years judging by the images that he gives us and that he has given us and will continue to give because he cannot be in better shape. She does not need makeup or more clothes than a sports shirt and Daisy Dukes, the same ones she wore in the 90s when she was at the peak of success and published those famous fitness videos (yes, with the same denim mini shorts on).

The similarity between Cindy and Kaia Gerber, 18, is more than evident. However, Cindy represents a type of woman very different from that of her daughter: athletic, with more curves, always healthy and of eternal beauty, she is demonstrating that her supermodel podium does not really need a substitute because she is herself.

More Articles Like This

Margot Robbie co-stars in an epic virtual fight with other Hollywood actresses

Celebrities Brian Adam - 0
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh join Margot Robbie in an epic virtual fight full of Hollywood women. Margot Robbie© Getty Images Margot Robbie joined an incredible virtual...
Read more

The missing one: this is what Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron thinks about her pregnancy

Celebrities Brian Adam - 0
First, it was Gigi, then Zayn and now the third in disagreement. Gigi and Zayn are going to be parents. The couple resumed their courtship last December after they...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston has given the OK to the final version of the song of ‘Friends’ and we are LIVING

Celebrities Brian Adam - 0
Jennifer Aniston, although more than two decades have passed since Friends, the series that made her known worldwide, aired for the first time, continues to fondly...
Read more

Selena Gomez has not needed a drop of makeup, extensions or look to give us the most beautiful image of the week

Celebrities Brian Adam - 0
Guess who has set up their 'office' at home. The health emergency has led many people around the world to set up the home office. And Selena...
Read more

Wait a minute, is this the first image of Gigi Hadid’s pregnant belly?

Celebrities Brian Adam - 0
Meanwhile, his mother has confirmed to a Dutch media that a baby is on the way. It is not yet known how the news of Gigi...
Read more

Why do Selena Gomez fans suddenly think that she and Timothée Chalamet could be together?

Celebrities Brian Adam - 0
The ideality paired, the one formed by Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp would have ended we do not know very well in what terms and life continues. Well, love in...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Disney Channel and Junior say goodbye to Sky: content available on Disney +

Those who have had the opportunity to browse the Sky TV guide in the last few days will have...
Read more
Smart World

Oppo Find X2 Pro: three all-round, high-quality cameras

Brian Adam - 0
After delving into the ColorOS operating system and the peculiarities of the Oppo Find X2 Pro screen, the time has come to talk...
Read more
Networks

Sky and Sky Q: April 2020 offers for new subscribers

Brian Adam - 0
  Our monthly appointment with the is back best offers proposed by Sky to new subscribers. In April there was a reduction in promotions, especially...
Read more
Smart World

Galaxy Note 10+: after 8 months is he still the best top of the Samsung range?

Brian Adam - 0
Evolution never stops in the smartphone market. Every year new models come out, new technological trends to follow and product ranges are renewed, to...
Read more
Smart World

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives of the hardware industry, such...
Read more
Smart World

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

Brian Adam - 0
Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves known...
Read more
Online Shopping

Amazon, the vice president resigns: unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY