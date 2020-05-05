Cindy Crawford or Kaia Gerber? Kaia Gerber or Cindy Crawford? It will be difficult for you to know who is who in this image that is not fantasy, it is REALITY
The confinement of celebrities is leaving us with surprises almost every day. The last one to give us a moment was Cindy Crawford from her Instagram account . The supermodel has released a picture of ‘someone’ playing basketball , and we quote that guy because it’s her or is it her daughter, Kaia Gerber ? This time it is not about reasonable similarities -the face is barely visible- but the spectacular body that is jumping in the purest Michael Jordan style and about to score a basket. With denim shorts, a professional shirt, very long legs, shapely arms … But Cindy, is that you or is it Kaia?
This is what happens when you take a girl from Illinois and put her in Jordans and a jersey that @DennisRodman gave her back in the 90s! Getting ready to watch #TheLastDance tonight on @espn (and @netflix outside the US). You can also check out the pre-show chat on ESPN’s Facebook Live at 530pm pst! Special shout out to my action photographer yesterday, @randegerber. (And, please notice my shadow… tribute to the GOAT!)
The similarity between Cindy and Kaia Gerber, 18, is more than evident. However, Cindy represents a type of woman very different from that of her daughter: athletic, with more curves, always healthy and of eternal beauty, she is demonstrating that her supermodel podium does not really need a substitute because she is herself.