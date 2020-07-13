Church attack kills 5 in South Africa

Johannesburg: Five people have been killed in an attack on a church in South Africa by gunmen.

According to police, an armed group attacked a church on the outskirts of Johannesburg, killing five people and taking the rest of the church hostage. Police took immediate action and took several hostages from the church, including women and children. Has recovered and arrested 40 assailants and recovered weapons.

According to police, the attack was caused by a dispute with the church leadership that has been going on since the church leader’s death in 2016, while those arrested from the church belong to the South African National Defense Force and Johannesburg police.