Thursday, May 21, 2020
MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Chromecast updates to play audio in the background on Android TV

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Chromecast updates to play audio in the background on Android TV

Android TV has Chromecast functionalities integrated into the system itself via Chromecast Built-In. In other words, it is an application preinstalled on Android TV by Google itself. One of the problems that it presented is that when sending content using this function, the audio-only worked when the app was in the foreground.

Through an update, as pointed out by 9to5Google, Android TV can now maintain audio for those Chromecast applications, even when we put them in the background.


Audio will no longer stop when returning to the main interface

Android Tv App

Chromecast Built-In is an application pre-installed on Android TV that allows us to send content to television using the classic Google system. That is, it is enough to send the content from those applications that have Chromecast support. The main drawback was that, by passing these apps to the background, the audio stopped playing. This implied that if, for example, we sent music and went to the Android TV interface, the audio stopped.

The update includes new Chromecast shortcuts from the Android TV main menu to return to the content playback interface

With the new update the problem is solved. It does so by means of a new notification that indicates on the home screen that the audio is playing. Similarly, they point out from 9to5Google, who have already been able to test the function, that there is a new ‘open’ button to return directly to the Chromecast user interface, with the content that we were already playing.

As usual, the update is being rolled out progressively, so it may not be available yet for all users. However, it is a matter of days that this new function is implemented and we can enjoy the audio in the background by ‘casting’ content.

More Articles Like This

Shade Launcher, a minimalist interface for your mobile with the style of Android Q

Apps Brian Adam - 0
That your mobile has a design for the interface does not imply that you have to use it by obligation, that you can always...
Read more

The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Android Brian Adam - 0
After undergoing a massive leak that exposed its design and most features, the Huawei P Smart 2020 was announced a few days ago to...
Read more

Google app finally launches its dark theme to everyone with Android 10

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Google has been testing the dark theme of its application for more than a year, and in all these months we have seen how...
Read more

A Xiaomi Redmi 5G with OLED screen is seen in TENAA

Android Brian Adam - 0
Redmi has started the year quite strongly, presenting several models such as the Redmi Note 9, Note 9S and Note 9 Pro. All these...
Read more

Instagram promotes well-being with the new ‘Guides’, compilation of publications by subject

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has introduced a new section that is currently available only for some creator accounts: the Guides. Restricted to the initial account group, the...
Read more

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite arrived: these are its price and availability

Android Brian Adam - 0
On April 30 Xiaomi made the Mi Note 10 Lite official, the reduced version in several aspects of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 itself....
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Chromecast updates to play audio in the background on Android TV

Android TV has Chromecast functionalities integrated into the system itself via Chromecast Built-In. In other words, it is an...
Read more
Apps

Shade Launcher, a minimalist interface for your mobile with the style of Android Q

Brian Adam - 0
That your mobile has a design for the interface does not imply that you have to use it by obligation, that you can always...
Read more
Android

The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
After undergoing a massive leak that exposed its design and most features, the Huawei P Smart 2020 was announced a few days ago to...
Read more
Economy

Agrifood chains must make greater use of biotechnologies and innovations to overcome post-covid-19 challenges

Brian Adam - 0
Experts analyzed what value chains require to guarantee food security in the Americas. By Summa Magazine Expanding the use of biotechnology in food production, providing access...
Read more
Apps

Google app finally launches its dark theme to everyone with Android 10

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been testing the dark theme of its application for more than a year, and in all these months we have seen how...
Read more
Android

A Xiaomi Redmi 5G with OLED screen is seen in TENAA

Brian Adam - 0
Redmi has started the year quite strongly, presenting several models such as the Redmi Note 9, Note 9S and Note 9 Pro. All these...
Read more
Apps

Instagram promotes well-being with the new ‘Guides’, compilation of publications by subject

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram has introduced a new section that is currently available only for some creator accounts: the Guides. Restricted to the initial account group, the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY