Chrome will have a tool that can convert any audio to text

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google has been experimenting for some time with these tools that are capable of transcribing sound into text instantly and in real-time. AND With Live Caption, it has already offered Android 10 users a whole string of tools so that users do not have to invest time and money in subtitling all their content. It is enough to activate the function on the phone so that we can read what we are listening to.

In addition to the above, the possibility of understanding any content, regardless of the language in which it was recorded, seems to be the next frontier that those in Mountain View want to achieve. Videos, audio notes, radio programs, podcasts in English and French … who has not dreamed of being able to read them in real-time while broadcasting?

Live Caption is called function

This new Google technology comes to the browser with some delay because it was announced in the 2019 edition of Google I / O as a novelty that would be present in Android 10. Although technically they still have time to get it, to this day it is still a chimaera as far as its presence in a definitive release of Chrome is concerned, although the users of the devices with the mobile OS of those of Mountain View have already been able to check how well it works.

The point is that In some Cannary versions of Chrome, Google has included that Live caption within the browser menus in such a way that we can already enjoy these automatic translations from a sound source to a text in the form of subtitles. Of course, to do so it will be necessary to activate one of those famous flags, writing in the address bar “# enable-accessibility-live-captions”.

Option to activate “Live caption” in Google Chrome. XDA-Developers

Although it seems that in the medium term Google will make our old dreams worthy of a science fiction movie come true, Live caption has a really important immediate application, such as provide an opportunity for people with hearing disabilities to know what it says that which the computer is playing. Be it a video, a podcast or any other spoken content.

If you are one of those who have access to the trial versions of Chrome, you can try to activate this Live caption thanks to the famous flags and test how you work in these first stages within Chrome. A function that has to be fine-tuned yet but if you have not tried them, we already warned you that it will surprise you.

