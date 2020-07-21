MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsTech Giants
Updated:

Chrome for Android will have a ‘download scheduler’, how to activate it?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If there is something that we have permanently linked to here and now, that is the downloads. What do you need a specific file? You enter the browser and download it, the reason why this new function prepared by those of Mountain View is, at least, interesting for novelty. And it is about having the option to program for a later time that, for whatever reason, we do not want to download it to our smartphone right now.

The idea that they manage from Google is so simple that it will be difficult for us to think why nobody had thought of it before. It is basically put a condition, or a date and time, that we want to download, through a new menu that we can access from the browser and that will arrive officially in a future release of the application. Presumably, version 86.

A program that is then downloaded

The great virtue of this new function is that it will not only allow you to set the moment in which to download a file, but it will serve you for those moments when you are out on the street but that you have to go down to the terminal occupies many, but that many megabytes. Since you do not want to spend the ones you have on the bonus of your mobile flat rate, there is nothing like waiting to get home to use the wifi but, unfortunately, in most cases and unless it is something transcendental for work, What we want to get off ends up being forgotten.

Download Scheduler in Chrome. Techdows

So to avoid this forgetting, nothing like telling Chrome to either start the download when it detects that we are connected to a wireless network, or that it does so at a specific time and day in which, supposedly, we will already be back home and under the umbrella of a Wi-Fi network. In this way, the Google browser is responsible for managing all the tasks that we entrust to it in the background and, when it finishes doing everything, we will receive an alert that what we wanted is already downloaded to our device.

This new feature It will arrive, presumably, with version 86 since it is now available in Chrome Canary (beta) through the famous flags. If you have access to that build, you must do the following to activate it: type in the address bar “chrome: // flags” and then search for “Enable download later “to activate it (it will appear as” Disabled “first).

More Articles Like This

How to quickly change your subscription plan on Netflix

Entertainment Brian Adam -
That we subscribe to a streaming platform, as is the case on Netflix, does not mean that it is already set in stone for...
Read more

Venus, the infernal planet, still has numerous active volcanoes on its surface

Space tech Brian Adam -
Venus is the infernal planet of our Solar System. Inside it hosts many volcanoes, and planetary geologists have managed to find some of the...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, photographic features leaked into a video

Android Brian Adam -
Following the rumours relating to the processor, details relating to the next to continue to leak range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphones. https://youtu.be/8jmrSRzA_5g In particular,...
Read more

SpaceX, imminent launch: the comet NEOWISE gives a show in Cape Canaveral

Android Brian Adam -
Everything seems to be ready at SpaceX for the umpteenth launch of these months (just to mention a mission that ended successfully in recent...
Read more

"Screen Sharing": Discover the new Facebook function

Facebook Brian Adam -
Facebook Messenger is renewed with ‘Screen Share’, the fun screen sharing feature during a video call with all your friends. Social networks have become a...
Read more

Limited the number of 5G frequencies that an operator may have

5G News Brian Adam -
There is less and less time left for the 700 MHz band to be fully released and the auction between operators to carry out...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY