Chrome for Android tests the dark theme in Google search: so you can test it

After launching his dark theme at the end of last year the browser Chrome goes one step further and will also start to change the theme of websites, starting first with the mobile website of the Google search.

Google wants to synchronize the dark theme of Android 10 also with the websites, so that you do not have a dark interface in the browser and the websites appear in their radiant white color, and the latest version of Chrome Canary allows us try the dark Google Search theme in its mobile web version.

The dark theme of Google search

To test this future Chrome novelty before it reaches everyone we have to install (Chrome Canary) (

) and activate its new experimental function through Chrome: // flags, for this we have to follow these steps:



Accede to Chrome: // flags from the address bar. Search for “Show darkened”. Activate the function # enable-android-dark-search. Click on Relaunch to restart the browser.

Now if you activate the dark theme Android 10 or from Chrome> Settings> Themes You will see how when performing a search from the address bar, a version of Google with dark tones will appear, with an interface very similar to the new dark theme of the Google application.