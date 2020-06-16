Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Chrome 85 will simplify the URLs of the websites you visit, you know how?

The next version of Google Chrome will be 84 and it is coming down with its shipment of important news. Keep in mind that the coronavirus pandemic and the forced telework measures are taken in many companies around the planet version 82 was carried forward, as well as part of the planning of new functionalities, suffered a minor setback.

The thing is that Google keeps looking further and version 85 is also in development with some features already being tested in beta versions that have Mountain View. And one of those innovations has become the target of criticism from users who have tried it because they consider it as an “attack on the Chrome address bar”.

An attack on the address bar?

As you know, the URL is that huge text that appears at the top of the browser and that is made up of a first part that is the domain (in white), and then a list of characters that define exactly which page we are browsing (in grey). Unless you are a computer scientist, or very curious, you will not care what it puts there, but not many users. And so they have made it clear to Google.

The point is that Chrome 85 will hide all the part of the URL that is not essential to identify the current domain of the web page that we are visiting, leaving that box much cleaner. As you can see on the screen that we leave you just below, at the top is the address of the page you are on as you can see it now in the browser, and below how the Mountain View want us to see it from update 85.

How Google Chrome 85 will display URLs.

Although the rest of the URL is hidden, we can make it visible by passing the mouse cursor over the box, but the moment we move it outside it, it will disappear again. From Google itself, they have documented in a report at the beginning of the year what is the reason that led them to make this decision. There, the software engineer, Livvie Lin wrote that “Showing the full URL can detract from the parts of the URL that are most important to making a security decision on a web page.”

I mean, they believe that to clearly identify where we are, nothing better than to make only the domain visible, without more information that can distract us or, but still, serve as a smokescreen to sneak a fake web of some of the services (banking, for example) that we use most on a daily basis. We will see anyway if this small revolt of those who are testing this function stops Google’s plans or not. It seems so bad to you?

