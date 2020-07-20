MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsEditor's Pick
Chrome 84 is coming to iOS and Android: do you know all the news it brings?

By Brian Adam
This week has been chosen by Google to update its browser on both iOS and Android, so version 84 is already a reality. And it does so by introducing a good number of improvements that affect, not only the core of the browser but also how we can interact with it on different devices, such as the Apple iPad.

The point is that the main change we are going to find in what they have called the Mountain View as “safe navigation” and that it is nothing more than greater protection for the user against the pages that we access, where Chrome now places special emphasis on avoiding problems with malware and identity theft.

Remember that Phishing attacks are one of the main forms of online scam and they are always carried out through fraudulent links that take us to pages where we end up handing over our personal and bank details to hackers. From now on, Chrome will try to prevent us from falling into such traps by improving control over fake sites.

Passwords, cards and more

Another of the big changes that come with Chrome 84 is the management of passwords saved in the browser. Now, With this release, we will be able to edit the passwords that we have stored in case we modify them. Remember that the browser, for some versions, warns us when we access a website that has been compromised and asks us to change the password of that place immediately, in case it has been hacked.

New password management in Chrome 84. 9to5Google

With Chrome 84 you can enter that account manager and, by tapping on the pencil, enter that password that you have changed, so that the autocomplete works for you without problems the next time you return there. More changes? Well yes, for example in the bank cards that you have stored in your Google account: now you can create an alias for each one, to identify them in a faster and safer way, and not so much by the numbering as until now.

The iPad also receives changes since Chrome now works better with both the mouse and the touchpad, the pages can already be shared thanks to QR codes generated by the app itself And in the iOS part, finally, the download folder of the Google browser is visible through the Files application where all the sources are concentrated, and clouds, in which we store content on our iPhone or iPad. You have the update available both in the App Store and in the Play Store.

