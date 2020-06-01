Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Updated:

Chrome 84 declares war on websites that abuse notifications

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

MediaWorld, Xiaomi Redmi 8 with 5000 mAh on offer at the lowest price

After describing the discount on the HP gaming notebook with GTX 1650 video card, let's go back to dealing...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The YouTube ‘app’ will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Depending on how we use the web browser, notifications are a blessing or complete horror, that has us every few minutes jumping an alert on the subject that is. If we need it to work, it will do us great, but if that string of notifications is the product of years in which we have not followed a specific criterion when it comes to accepting or blocking, it can be more distracting than anything else.

Imagine that every month you give new permissions to each site you visit and that it asks you to offer notifications of the latest news and information. Many, the majority will be respectful with the user and will not bombard us, but others will have no qualms in abusing that acceptance that you make to turn your Chrome sessions into a real hell.

Version 84 on the attack

So Google Chrome has been targeted for the next update rnationalize the use of this function so that it is not so invasive as the creator of a web page wants. It is what those of Mountain View denominate like sites with “abusive notifications”, as much in the permissions that they request to us as by the amount of them that come to us daily.

Notifications in Google Chrome.

The idea, however, is not so much to limit the limit to a maximum daily number as allow the user to detect that they are facing a website that could go too far in the use of these notifications, allowing special control over that URL to avoid problems. This will happen in version 84 of Google Chrome that will arrive, if nothing prevents it, on July 14.

According to Google itself, “abusive notifications are one of the main complaints from users that we receive about Chrome. A large percentage of notification requests and notifications come from a small number of abusive sites. Protecting the users of these sites improves the security and privacy of the user on the web and improves the browsing experience ”. That is why they will put special interest in combating “fake messages that look like chat messages, warnings or system dialogue boxes. They also include phishing attacks, an abusive tactic that attempts to steal or cheat. users to share personal information and malware notifications that promote or link to malicious software. ”

That is why we are not talking about a general problem but, rather, the typical situation in which, within the general correction, there are companies that do not look for the health of users who sit in front of a computer. Those of Mountain View also have it clear and warn that “only a small fraction of the websites will be affected by this change, but we expect the impact on notification volumes to be significant for some users. “

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K, a car camera at a laughing price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Surely you have been surprised to see how in recent times the online platforms proliferated videos recorded from inside the cars and showing...
Read more

Google expands support for ARCore: you can already see 3D animals in Realme 6, Xiaomi Mi 10 and many more models

Android Brian Adam -
In the same way that Apple exists ARKit, the Google platform that allows developers to create experiences of augmented reality for Android...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will be the first to start manufacturing, do you know when?

Mobile Brian Adam -
We are already in June and there are only three months left for the iPhone 12 to hit the stores. Or maybe not?...
Read more

LG Gram 14T990-G: a laptop with power, autonomy and ‘all in one’ design

Laptop Reviews Brian Adam -
Laptops have become in recent years the preferred type of computer for users since it is possible to have models with really powerful hardware...
Read more

51 Worldwide Games, analysis. Games gathered, pique guaranteed

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Nintendo launches a new compilation of classic and board games to enjoy locally, online and with tactical functions. Shall we have ladies? 51 Worldwide Games...
Read more

Xiaomi wants to kill the heat with its new portable air conditioning

Electronics Brian Adam -
Xiaomi He continues working to launch news in his native China. Today, the company has put new and interesting products for sale, in addition...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Chrome 84 declares war on websites that abuse notifications

Depending on how we use the web browser, notifications are a blessing or complete horror, that has us every...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Smart Dashcam 2K, a car camera at a laughing price

Brian Adam -
Surely you have been surprised to see how in recent times the online platforms proliferated videos recorded from inside the cars and showing...
Read more
Android

Google expands support for ARCore: you can already see 3D animals in Realme 6, Xiaomi Mi 10 and many more models

Brian Adam -
In the same way that Apple exists ARKit, the Google platform that allows developers to create experiences of augmented reality for Android...
Read more
Latest news

Readers' curfew last night by American readers

Brian Adam -
US President Donald Trump will meet with Attorney General William Barr to discuss the violent demonstrations in cities across the country. Thousands of people...
Read more
Mobile

The iPhone 12 will be the first to start manufacturing, do you know when?

Brian Adam -
We are already in June and there are only three months left for the iPhone 12 to hit the stores. Or maybe not?...
Read more
Community

Animal Gardens to reopen tomorrow

Brian Adam -
The Animal Gardens in Dublin will reopen tomorrow for the first time in two and a half months. Visitors will, however, be severely restricted by...
Read more
Laptop Reviews

LG Gram 14T990-G: a laptop with power, autonomy and ‘all in one’ design

Brian Adam -
Laptops have become in recent years the preferred type of computer for users since it is possible to have models with really powerful hardware...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY