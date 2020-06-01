Chrome 84 declares war on websites that abuse notifications

Depending on how we use the web browser, notifications are a blessing or complete horror, that has us every few minutes jumping an alert on the subject that is. If we need it to work, it will do us great, but if that string of notifications is the product of years in which we have not followed a specific criterion when it comes to accepting or blocking, it can be more distracting than anything else.

Imagine that every month you give new permissions to each site you visit and that it asks you to offer notifications of the latest news and information. Many, the majority will be respectful with the user and will not bombard us, but others will have no qualms in abusing that acceptance that you make to turn your Chrome sessions into a real hell.

Version 84 on the attack

So Google Chrome has been targeted for the next update rnationalize the use of this function so that it is not so invasive as the creator of a web page wants. It is what those of Mountain View denominate like sites with “abusive notifications”, as much in the permissions that they request to us as by the amount of them that come to us daily.

Notifications in Google Chrome.

The idea, however, is not so much to limit the limit to a maximum daily number as allow the user to detect that they are facing a website that could go too far in the use of these notifications, allowing special control over that URL to avoid problems. This will happen in version 84 of Google Chrome that will arrive, if nothing prevents it, on July 14.

According to Google itself, “abusive notifications are one of the main complaints from users that we receive about Chrome. A large percentage of notification requests and notifications come from a small number of abusive sites. Protecting the users of these sites improves the security and privacy of the user on the web and improves the browsing experience ”. That is why they will put special interest in combating “fake messages that look like chat messages, warnings or system dialogue boxes. They also include phishing attacks, an abusive tactic that attempts to steal or cheat. users to share personal information and malware notifications that promote or link to malicious software. ”

That is why we are not talking about a general problem but, rather, the typical situation in which, within the general correction, there are companies that do not look for the health of users who sit in front of a computer. Those of Mountain View also have it clear and warn that “only a small fraction of the websites will be affected by this change, but we expect the impact on notification volumes to be significant for some users. “