Chrissy Teigen is tired of seeing her millionaire friends demanding gifts

The trigger was precisely a very special gift that she herself has sent to personalities like Kylie Jenner: a basket full of gourmet products and kitchen utensils to promote her latest recipe book.

A detail that of course, the lucky ones who received it published on their social networks and that caused Teigen to receive a barrage of messages from several celebrities asking why the model had not sent them a basket equal to them too. And of course, without giving credit to what he was reading, the woman of John Legend decided to answer them publicly by ugly her greed.

Please don’t ask me for more gift baskets. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you does. Also, many of you who are asking me this are literally rich, ” Teigen wrote on his Instagram Stories.