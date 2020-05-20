Chrissy Teigen is tired of seeing her millionaire friends demanding gifts

Is the era of privilege over for the sake of those who can buy everything they want?
One of the great advantages of being famous is that despite having enough money to buy what you want, brands give you anything you need. A common practice in the celeb world that Chrissy Teigen has enjoyed for years so far, realizing that something is wrong with that system. And so he has made it known to his most powerful friends.
The trigger was precisely a very special gift that she herself has sent to personalities like Kylie Jenner: a basket full of gourmet products and kitchen utensils to promote her latest recipe book.
A detail that of course, the lucky ones who received it published on their social networks and that caused Teigen to receive a barrage of messages from several celebrities asking why the model had not sent them a basket equal to them too. And of course, without giving credit to what he was reading, the woman of John Legend decided to answer them publicly by ugly her greed.
Please don’t ask me for more gift baskets. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you does. Also, many of you who are asking me this are literally rich, ” Teigen wrote on his Instagram Stories.
“Before I had to make these baskets myself, I received dozens of them every day in my house that I donated or gave away without thinking twice because I believed that the person who sent it to me probably did not know that it had arrived,” he continued.
“But now that I have seen the hard work it takes to do them, I promise that I will never give away anything that is sent to me and that I will always respond with thanks. By the way, this is not because of the fans who have asked me to send them this gift, but because of close friends who are telling me that it has not yet arrived and it is because I simply have not sent them anything, ”he concluded.