Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 will be a global public good

China has consistently been open, transparent and accountable in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia, according to its president.

By Xinhua | Zhang Yuwei Photography

The development and deployment of China's COVID-19 pneumonia vaccine will be a global public good when it becomes available, President Xi Jinping said Monday.

The Chinese president added that the decision is part of his country's contribution to guarantee the accessibility and affordability of the vaccine for developing nations.

Xi made these remarks by delivering a video link speech at the opening ceremony of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA).

He also assured that China has always acted with openness, transparency and responsibility in its fight against COVID-19 pneumonia.

“In China, after making arduous efforts and enormous sacrifices, we have managed to reverse the situation and protect the life and health of our people. From the beginning, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility. We have provided information to the World Health Organization (WHO) and relevant countries in the most timely manner, first disclosing data such as the sequence of the virus genome, "said Xi.

“We have shared the control and treatment experience with the world without reservation. We have done everything possible to support and help countries that need it, "added the president.

He also said China will work with other G20 members to implement the debt service suspension initiative for the poorest countries, so that they can overcome current difficulties.