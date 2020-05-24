Latest newsTop Stories
Chinese parents reunite son abducted 32 years ago

By Brian Adam
The separated child was reunited after 32 years. Photo: BBC

Beijing: The Chinese parents found their son, who was abducted 32 years ago, and witnessed the tragic scene.

Mao Yin broke up with his father at the age of two when his father stopped to fetch water on his way back from nursery school. After the child's abduction, Mao's parents placed advertisements throughout China and distributed more than 100,000 pamphlets.

Maun, born on February 23, 1986, hails from Xian, Shanxi Province. One day, on his way home from school, he asked his father for water. He stopped him at the door of a hotel and went inside to fetch water. The child had disappeared. ۔

Anxious about the child's love, the father quit his job and distributed more than 100,000 advertisements in ten provinces and cities, but to no avail. After that the parents went to many TV shows to look for their child and also found some children from other institutions but he was not their son. In 2007, she joined the Association of Parents of Missing Children. The group's name was Baby Come Back Home. Thus, a total of 29 children met their parents, but so far their child could not be found.

In April this year, police tracked down a 34-year-old man from Sichuan Province who underwent DNA tests to determine if he was a descendant of his real parents, Mao Zedong and Lai Jangzai, and the DNA test proved correct. ۔ Now the baby's name was Mao Zedong Gu Ning Ning, who works as a home decorator.

According to police, the kidnapper sold the baby to a childless couple for 800 800 at the time, and the good news was given to his real parents on Chinese Mother's Day on May 10. But police have not released the adoptive couple, although child abductions and trafficking are common in China. According to 2015, 20,000 children are abducted there every year.

Use of artificial intelligence

Police also used artificial intelligence in the process and viewed several images of the child with possible faces between different ages through the software. Surprisingly, the 32-year-old picture turned out to be the same person and was later confirmed by DNA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0aPl8pAOpE [/ embed]

When the mother met her son, she cried at the hands of her mother and she hugged her son for a long time. Police and other concerned members were present on the occasion.

