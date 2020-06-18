Latest news
Updated:

China's problem with Zambia's debt spans all of Africa

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

China is caught in a debt trap in Zambia, which is going to do a complex restructuring of its foreign currency debt. The result could set an important precedent for other African nations and redefine Beijing's position on the continent.

Zambia owes money to four main types of creditors. It has $ 3 billion in outstanding Eurobonds and owes $ 2 billion to commercial banks, $ 2 billion to multilateral lenders like the IMF, and another $ 3 billion to Beijing, issued through state-backed institutions like the China Development Bank.

Even in normal times, it would have meant a lot of work. The tensions between Washington and Beijing multiply it by two, since Donald Trump will not want Chinese creditors to go off their face. Private bondholders, already poised for a strong 50% restructuring, will no doubt agree: the more Beijing gives, the less for them.

This puts Xi Jinping's negotiators in a difficult situation, especially since there is little chance of covering the process with habitual secrecy. If they pursue too onerous terms, Zambia's 18 billion economy is less likely to return to a stable position, jeopardizing creditors' money. China's image as Africa's long-term friend will also take a hit, adding to those it suffered from a series of racist incidents in Guangzhou in April.

But if it is too lenient, China could end up suffering a major financial blow. From 2000 to 2017, it loaned African countries $ 146 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. An unknown but probably large part is still pending. Until now, aid has consisted mainly of extending terms at low rates. But the virus has amplified Zambia's economic difficulties to the point that it may not be enough. It has also reinforced the moral arguments in favor of forgiveness. China's other African debtors will be watching closely.

>

More Articles Like This

Four others died of Covid-19 in the State, 16 new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Health authorities announced this afternoon that four others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are sixteen new cases. This means...
Read more

Musk kills three birds with one stone with his cobalt contract

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Elon Musk is going to make his rivals sad by playing heavy metal blues. By guaranteeing 6,000 tons a year of cobalt coming directly...
Read more

Pastor’s pay cut due to Covid-19

Latest news Brian Adam -
By Tomás Ó Mainnín Pay cuts are being applied to priests in the Catholic Church due to the fall in cash income due to Covid-19...
Read more

"People on the islands between two visitor councils"

Latest news Brian Adam -
At a hearing of the special Dáil committee on Covid-19, Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Seán Kyne said that he was aware that...
Read more

Irish American Jean Kennedy Smith after death

Latest news Brian Adam -
Former US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died. She was 92 years old. She spent the years between 1993 and 1998 as Ambassador...
Read more

‘Everyone upset at the death of Garda Colm Horkan’ – President of Ireland

Humans of Tallaght Brian Adam -
President of Ireland is among those who have paid tribute to Garda Colm Horkan who was killed in an incident in Roscommon The President of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY