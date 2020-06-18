China's problem with Zambia's debt spans all of Africa

China is caught in a debt trap in Zambia, which is going to do a complex restructuring of its foreign currency debt. The result could set an important precedent for other African nations and redefine Beijing's position on the continent.

Zambia owes money to four main types of creditors. It has $ 3 billion in outstanding Eurobonds and owes $ 2 billion to commercial banks, $ 2 billion to multilateral lenders like the IMF, and another $ 3 billion to Beijing, issued through state-backed institutions like the China Development Bank.

Even in normal times, it would have meant a lot of work. The tensions between Washington and Beijing multiply it by two, since Donald Trump will not want Chinese creditors to go off their face. Private bondholders, already poised for a strong 50% restructuring, will no doubt agree: the more Beijing gives, the less for them.

This puts Xi Jinping's negotiators in a difficult situation, especially since there is little chance of covering the process with habitual secrecy. If they pursue too onerous terms, Zambia's 18 billion economy is less likely to return to a stable position, jeopardizing creditors' money. China's image as Africa's long-term friend will also take a hit, adding to those it suffered from a series of racist incidents in Guangzhou in April.

But if it is too lenient, China could end up suffering a major financial blow. From 2000 to 2017, it loaned African countries $ 146 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. An unknown but probably large part is still pending. Until now, aid has consisted mainly of extending terms at low rates. But the virus has amplified Zambia's economic difficulties to the point that it may not be enough. It has also reinforced the moral arguments in favor of forgiveness. China's other African debtors will be watching closely.

