Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

China will launch its rover for Mars before the US:

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

China will launch its rover for Mars before the US:

China is investing heavily in space technology. Thus, the first Chinese rover to go to Mars, called Tianwen-1, is expected to be launched later this month. Meanwhile, the launch of the NASA rover, the Perseverance rover, has still been postponed.

The Chinese spacecraft should be launched between 20 and 25 July, as reported by the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. While the launch of the NASA vehicle is expected by July 30th. The Tianwen-1 mission consists of an orbiter, a rover and a lander, and is expected to collect samples from the planet’s surface.

The system will be transported into space on a Long March 5 e missile expected to reach Mars in February 2021. The dates were chosen because Earth and Mars are aligned in an optimal position for space flight for a short time once every 26 months. China has vastly expanded its space program in recent years to compete with the United States and Russia and also plans to bring a man to the moon.

In recent times, the country has made great strides: in 2019, for example, it sent the Yutu-2 rover to the hidden side of the lunar surface for the first time. Another mission for our satellite, called Chang’e 5, will be launched later this year a new space station is expected to be completed in 2022.

In short, the race to space becomes an almost global issue.

More Articles Like This

How to activate Windows 10 secret and special modes

How to? Brian Adam -
There are all kinds of secret modes in Windows 10 or hidden that you may not know are there and that can be very...
Read more

iPhone 12 may not have a 120Hz ProMotion display

Apple Brian Adam -
Ross Young, the founder of DisplaySearch and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), has denied one of the most interesting rumours about the new iPhone...
Read more

iOS 14, Reddit and LinkedIn also copy the clipboard as TikTok

Apple Brian Adam -
An iOS 14 feature showed how several applications continue to copy users' clipboards, raising many doubts about how apps protect their privacy. TikTok was...
Read more

This robot is capable of disinfecting surfaces thanks to UV light

Robotics Brian Adam -
Sanitization today is more important than ever, especially after the recent pandemic that temporarily blocked the globe. So MIT developed a robot capable of...
Read more

Online child pornography, maxi police operation: arrests and searches in Italy

Latest news Brian Adam -
The counter-offensive of the Postal Police against the dissemination and possession of child pornography. The military conducted a major operation that led to the...
Read more

Redmi K30 Ultra is coming soon, here are its technical characteristics

Android Brian Adam -
The Redmi K30 series already has several smartphones under its belt, each suitable for a different price range. For the brand, however, they are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY