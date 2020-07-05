China will launch its rover for Mars before the US:

China is investing heavily in space technology. Thus, the first Chinese rover to go to Mars, called Tianwen-1, is expected to be launched later this month. Meanwhile, the launch of the NASA rover, the Perseverance rover, has still been postponed.

The Chinese spacecraft should be launched between 20 and 25 July, as reported by the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. While the launch of the NASA vehicle is expected by July 30th. The Tianwen-1 mission consists of an orbiter, a rover and a lander, and is expected to collect samples from the planet’s surface.

The system will be transported into space on a Long March 5 e missile expected to reach Mars in February 2021. The dates were chosen because Earth and Mars are aligned in an optimal position for space flight for a short time once every 26 months. China has vastly expanded its space program in recent years to compete with the United States and Russia and also plans to bring a man to the moon.

In recent times, the country has made great strides: in 2019, for example, it sent the Yutu-2 rover to the hidden side of the lunar surface for the first time. Another mission for our satellite, called Chang’e 5, will be launched later this year a new space station is expected to be completed in 2022.

In short, the race to space becomes an almost global issue.