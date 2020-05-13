China to Exempt Additional Tariffs on More U.S. Products

The announcement also comes amid the trade truce with the United States.

China announced Tuesday that it will exempt 79 imported products from the United States from additional customs tariffs for a year, a decision that comes at a time when President Donald Trump urges Beijing to respect its trade commitments.

The list of products, published by the Chinese Ministry of Finance, includes some silicon platelets used in electronics, disinfectants for medical use and the so-called “rare earth”, essential minerals in high technology.

The 79 products will be exempt from additional tariffs for one year from May 19.

The ministry did not specify how much of those products China imported last year or how much those exemptions represent.

In February, China had announced a similar measure for 65 products made in the United States, including aviation parts and medical equipment.

These measures take place at a time when the Asian giant is gradually resuming its industrial activity paralyzed since the end of January by the covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement also comes amid the trade truce with the United States.

Chinese and US negotiators pledged during a telephone interview on Friday to apply their “phase one” agreement signed in January after nearly two years of the trade war with punitive customs duties.