China releases 10 Indian military personnel

New Delhi: China has released 10 Indian military personnel after lengthy negotiations.

According to Indian media, those released by China include eight officers, including two officers of the Indian Army. The men were detained by China during a clash in Ladakh. Top Indian military officials have held several rounds of talks with the Chinese military to secure the release of the personnel.

An Indian Army spokesman said that after their release from China, Indian Army officers and personnel underwent a medical examination, all of them were in good health and would be rejoined after resting for a few days. The identities of those released have not been released.

This is the first time since the 1962 military clash between India and China that Chinese military officers and personnel have been detained for crossing the border.

It is pertinent to mention that there was a clash between the Chinese and Indian forces in Ladakh on Monday but India in its first statement denied that any of its personnel was in the custody of the Chinese army. More than 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and more than 50 wounded in the clash.