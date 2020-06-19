Latest news
Updated:

China releases 10 Indian military personnel

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and more than 50 wounded in Monday's clash, photo: file

New Delhi: China has released 10 Indian military personnel after lengthy negotiations.

According to Indian media, those released by China include eight officers, including two officers of the Indian Army. The men were detained by China during a clash in Ladakh. Top Indian military officials have held several rounds of talks with the Chinese military to secure the release of the personnel.

An Indian Army spokesman said that after their release from China, Indian Army officers and personnel underwent a medical examination, all of them were in good health and would be rejoined after resting for a few days. The identities of those released have not been released.

This is the first time since the 1962 military clash between India and China that Chinese military officers and personnel have been detained for crossing the border.

It is pertinent to mention that there was a clash between the Chinese and Indian forces in Ladakh on Monday but India in its first statement denied that any of its personnel was in the custody of the Chinese army. More than 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and more than 50 wounded in the clash.

More Articles Like This

‘Infectious optimism’ and drive for reopening of country announced

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced this afternoon that 'most' of the restrictions that were to be released on 20 July are to be released at...
Read more

"The future emphasis on personal responsibility" – the Taoiseach

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Taoiseach has said that the plan to remove the country from the restrictions in place has been reviewed over the past three months...
Read more

Covid-19 saw an increase in Internet usage in March, according to new figures published by the Central Statistics Office.

Latest news Brian Adam -
New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that March usage of the Internet in this country increased. Figures show that 76% of internet users...
Read more

Two others with Covid-19 died, 13 new cases confirmed

Latest news Brian Adam -
The National Public Health Emergency Team says 'the cause is now the biggest threat' in the campaign against the Covid-19 ...
Read more

Trump is ineligible for the presidency, according to former adviser John Bolton

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that Donald Trump is not qualified to hold the important post of President. According to...
Read more

India refrains from false and baseless claims, China

Latest news Brian Adam -
Beijing: China has said it did not detain any Indian soldiers, so the release of 10 personnel is a baseless and false claim. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY