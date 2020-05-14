China is trying to hack the corona vaccine formula, the United States

Washington / Beijing: U.S. investigators and intelligence agencies have revealed that hackers from China are trying to steal the formula and information of the Corona virus vaccine, which is undergoing rapid preparation.

An investigation report published in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times claims that Chinese hackers are trying to hack research and other information about the US-made Corona virus vaccine, but with tight cybersecurity. Because they did not succeed in their goal.

US newspapers have reported that the FBI and cybersecurity have confirmed the suspicious activities of Chinese hackers, saying that the hackers belong to the Chinese government, after which the staff has been alerted and China has been warned. A summary has been sent to the Foreign Ministry.

On the other hand, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Xiao Lijian rejected the allegations of US investigative agencies, saying that China has condemned all kinds of cyber attacks and considers this act ugly and illegal. China is at the forefront of research and development of corona virus vaccine, we do not need any research.

Tensions between the United States and China have risen sharply since the outbreak of the corona virus, and President Donald Trump has accused China of preparing the deadly virus at the Wuhan Laboratory, which China claims has been used by US troops. They were brought there.