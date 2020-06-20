China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Gulwan Valley

Beijing: China has sent troops to the Gwalior Valley Details of the clashes have been released.

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Galvan Valley, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Twitter, adding that the Galvan Valley is located within the Chinese border of the Line of Actual Control with India. I am posted.

According to the spokesman, since April, Indian troops have unilaterally built roads, bridges and other facilities along the Line of Control in the valley, which China has protested to India several times, but on May 6, Indian troops entered Chinese territory and set up barricades. Build. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Indian measures had forced China to take necessary steps to strengthen control in the border areas.

According to the spokesperson, diplomatic contacts were made between the two countries to resolve the issue diplomatically, on which India agreed to withdraw troops violating the border and demolish the constructed facilities but against the promise. In violation, Indian troops provoked provocations in the Gulwan Valley on June 15.

The spokesman said Indian troops attacked Chinese officials and soldiers who had been sent there for talks, leading to clashes that resulted in casualties.