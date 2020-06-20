Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Gulwan Valley

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Indian troops attacked Chinese troops, sparking clashes, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Photo: File

Beijing: China has sent troops to the Gwalior Valley Details of the clashes have been released.

China has released details of clashes with Indian troops in the Galvan Valley, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Twitter, adding that the Galvan Valley is located within the Chinese border of the Line of Actual Control with India. I am posted.

According to the spokesman, since April, Indian troops have unilaterally built roads, bridges and other facilities along the Line of Control in the valley, which China has protested to India several times, but on May 6, Indian troops entered Chinese territory and set up barricades. Build. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Indian measures had forced China to take necessary steps to strengthen control in the border areas.

According to the spokesperson, diplomatic contacts were made between the two countries to resolve the issue diplomatically, on which India agreed to withdraw troops violating the border and demolish the constructed facilities but against the promise. In violation, Indian troops provoked provocations in the Gulwan Valley on June 15.

The spokesman said Indian troops attacked Chinese officials and soldiers who had been sent there for talks, leading to clashes that resulted in casualties.

More Articles Like This

Five incredible creatures that inhabit the depths of the sea

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The creatures that populate the Earth are really strange, but those that inhabit the sea depths are even more strange. The mystery has always fascinated...
Read more

The ‘intelligent box ‘ for human beings in which four people can live

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Singapore: With the growing human population on Earth, the space for housing is also becoming less and less, but a Singapore-based company, Nestron, has...
Read more

People with more muscles could resist infections better

Health Brian Adam -
There could be a link between muscle mass and immune system health. According to a new study published in the journal Science Advances, muscle...
Read more

Successful experiment with fertilizing crops with soap bubbles

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Tokyo: Japanese scientists have successfully tested the transfer of fruit blossoms from small soap bubbles to pear trees. This is because the bees on the...
Read more

Diego, the tortoise hero, has finally returned home after decades of absence

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Diego, a giant tortoise of Española (Chelonoidis hoodensis), can be called a true hero because all alone managed to save his species from extinction....
Read more

The hummingbird is capable of seeing colors impossible for us humans to imagine

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Thanks to the addition of an extra cone in the eye, hummingbirds (as well as many other birds) can perceive colours that the human...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY