China has finally removed the pangolin from traditional medicine

By Brian Adam
China has finally removed the pangolin from traditional medicine

Although many do not know the animal, the pangolin is the busiest creature on Earth, as well as one of the main “accused” for the transmission of the new coronavirus. Recently, according to state media reports, the animal was removed from China’s official list of traditional medicines.

The pangolins have been excluded from the official Chinese pharmacopoeia this year, along with other substances – including a pill made from bat faeces. The body parts of the animal have a very high price on the black market as they are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine.

On Friday, the Chinese forestry authority gave the pangolins the highest level of protection in the country because of his status, since he is currently threatened. “Depleted natural resources” are withdrawn from the pharmacopoeia, according to reports from Health Times, although the exact reason for the removal of the pangolins is still unclear.

Furthermore, in recent months China has banned the sale of wild animals for food use, citing the risk of the disease spreading in humans, although trade remains legal for other purposes, including research and traditional medicine. Certainly, excellent news, well received by the WWF, which said it had “welcomed” China’s decision to improve protections for the pangolin.

Illegal trafficking of the animal will remain – without any doubt – still active, but hopefully, this decision drastically reduces the creature’s trade.

