China announces opening of cinemas after reduction in Korna virus cases

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In China, cinemas have been closed for the past six months due to a lockdown imposed to prevent the corona virus. (Photos, Internet)

Beijing: China has allowed cinemas that have been closed for the past six months to reopen to prevent the coronavirus.

According to the international news agency, the Chinese government’s film affairs administration announced on Thursday that it would allow the opening of cinemas in areas where the threat of an epidemic has decreased. Cinemas will open in these areas from July 20. However, cinemas will remain closed in areas where there are moderate or extreme concerns about the corona epidemic.

According to the details, cinemas must abide by government rules and regulations. Visitors will be required to wear a face mask. Only 30% of the seats will be allowed to be filled in the cinema hall for which advance booking is required and moviegoers will not be allowed to bring food and drink with them.

It should be noted that China had started easing lockdown restrictions after the sharp decline in the number of Coronavirus victims since March, after which most of the restaurants, shopping malls and clubs also started opening. China is the world’s second-largest film market, and movie owners and filmmakers have suffered huge financial losses as a result of the Corona epidemic. The government’s decision to open the cinema has been praised by Chinese film fans and cinema owners and filmmakers.

