Wednesday, May 13, 2020
HealthCorona Virus
Updated:

Chilean and Guatemalan businesswomen give keys and share experiences to negotiate in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The activity is part of a three-stage program that will prepare companies led by Summa Magazine

ProChile, an institution belonging to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of promoting the exportable offer of Chilean goods and services, through its Commercial Office in Guatemala and with the support of its Woman Export Program, enhancing the role of women as business leaders and the internationalization of its products; joined the Women’s Circle, a program of the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, to support and prepare Guatemalan businesswomen through the project “Internationalization of women-led companies” which seeks to provide the necessary tools to women-led companies to face the adverse scenario caused by the global crisis caused by COVID-19.

More than a hundred businesswomen participated in the event via Zoom, an opportunity in which Andrea Sáez, Head of the Woman Export Program; Teresa Guillén, Founder of Exporting Woman; Susana Jiménez, professor at the Rafael Landivar University and María Pilar Jiménez, coordinator of International Trade at the Francisco Marroquín University, presented world trends and the various options that SMEs have to enter international markets, in addition to presenting tips and tools for women entrepreneurs to prepare and improve their competitiveness.

Sofía Velásquez, Coordinator of Foreign Trade of the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, commented that “our objective is to train, at a first stage, at least one hundred companies led by women; strengthen their business models and internationalization strategies and link businesswomen from both countries through a business meeting ”.

The Commercial Director of ProChile in Guatemala, Diego Lechuga, added that “we are an open market, in the process of development. In fact, since Monday, May 4, we are in a phase of economic recovery after the impact of the coronavirus. It is a market where Chilean companies can find very good growth possibilities, especially in sectors such as food and services. Chile has a great experience and capacity, attributes highly valued when doing business. In this sense, the call is to dare and analyze the options that Guatemala offers as a destination market. ”

The meeting also presented the challenges faced by the exporting representatives of the food, fashion, cosmetic and logistics sectors, in seeking to internationalize their products, and discussed how the gender perspective is often excluded from these processes. In this sense, the Head of the Woman Export Program, Andrea Sáez, commented that “this activity responds to one of ProChile’s priority focuses: supporting companies, especially SMEs, led by women. Through Mujer Exporta we provide tools to strengthen their internationalization process and that is what we wanted to share with Guatemalan businesswomen; show them that it is possible to export and overcome the barriers that these days go beyond the pandemic. ”

It is important to note that the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce also has the support of BAC Credomátic, through its Women + project and the Embassy of Taiwan. The program will be developed entirely online in three phases: the first materialized in this seminar, the second set in a training program for these companies, and finally, the virtual Business Meeting, where the supply and demand of the participating companies will be linked so that they can carry out their business.

 

More Articles Like This

Tourism multinational Tui will cut 8,000 jobs worldwide due to the pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Tui also benefited from a government aid plan, which made billions of euros available to companies. The international tourism group Tui, based in Germany,...
Read more

Panama: Government Coordinates United States Aid to Combat COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The President of Panama requested support with ventilators, PCR tests and serological tests. The President of the Republic, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen, reported that this Saturday...
Read more

COVID-19 could reverse 30 years of progress in poverty reduction

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
World Vision's $ 350 million response will support 72 million people - half of them boys and girls - to cope with the secondary...
Read more

Covid-19: A lethal blow to cash, the currency that is most valuable today is the one that is not touched

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The pandemic accustomed us to taking certain hygiene precautions. Contactless payment technology is the new currency of the coming economy. "Currency" is the currency that...
Read more

First participants in global program vaccinated against COVID 19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Pfizer and BioNTech increase manufacturing capabilities to further increase production capacity in 2020/2021. The Phase 1/2 study is designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity, and...
Read more

Covid-19 and job restructuring

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
To successfully tackle this process, they must be emotionally prepared to make the decisions they deem appropriate for the teams. The business world is going...
Read more
EconomyBrian Adam - 0

Passenger traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased 17.5% in March

10.4 million passengers traveled to and from Latin America and the Caribbean in March. International traffic Airlines operating in Latin...
Read more
Social Networks

Corona virus epidemic; Introducing new features of Google and Twitter

Brian Adam - 0
During the Coronavirus epidemic, social networking sites are in a race to gain more popularity by introducing new features to meet the needs of...
Read more
Techology

Microsoft updates Skype: Dark theme for iOS arrives, custom backgrounds in video calls and more improvements and news

Brian Adam - 0
Skype is one of the iconic Microsoft applications and compared to the competition that offers alternatives such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger, a...
Read more
Economy

AES Panama expands its portfolio through the acquisition of a 55 MW wind farm

Brian Adam - 0
With this acquisition AES Panama continues to develop its strategy to diversify its By Summa Magazine AES Panama SRL, a joint venture jointly owned by...
Read more
Social Networks

Musk (Tesla) goes from earning 2.1 billion in 2018 to 22,000 euros last year

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk received compensation in 2019 of $ 23,760 (22,000 euros) as CEO of Tesla, according to a communication sent to the United States...
Read more
Social Networks

Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management...
Read more
Corona Virus

Chilean and Guatemalan businesswomen give keys and share experiences to negotiate in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

Brian Adam - 0
The activity is part of a three-stage program that will prepare companies led by Summa Magazine ProChile, an institution belonging to the Ministry of Foreign...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY