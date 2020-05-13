Chilean and Guatemalan businesswomen give keys and share experiences to negotiate in the face of the COVID-19 crisis

The activity is part of a three-stage program that will prepare companies led by Summa Magazine

ProChile, an institution belonging to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of promoting the exportable offer of Chilean goods and services, through its Commercial Office in Guatemala and with the support of its Woman Export Program, enhancing the role of women as business leaders and the internationalization of its products; joined the Women’s Circle, a program of the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, to support and prepare Guatemalan businesswomen through the project “Internationalization of women-led companies” which seeks to provide the necessary tools to women-led companies to face the adverse scenario caused by the global crisis caused by COVID-19.

More than a hundred businesswomen participated in the event via Zoom, an opportunity in which Andrea Sáez, Head of the Woman Export Program; Teresa Guillén, Founder of Exporting Woman; Susana Jiménez, professor at the Rafael Landivar University and María Pilar Jiménez, coordinator of International Trade at the Francisco Marroquín University, presented world trends and the various options that SMEs have to enter international markets, in addition to presenting tips and tools for women entrepreneurs to prepare and improve their competitiveness.

Sofía Velásquez, Coordinator of Foreign Trade of the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce, commented that “our objective is to train, at a first stage, at least one hundred companies led by women; strengthen their business models and internationalization strategies and link businesswomen from both countries through a business meeting ”.

The Commercial Director of ProChile in Guatemala, Diego Lechuga, added that “we are an open market, in the process of development. In fact, since Monday, May 4, we are in a phase of economic recovery after the impact of the coronavirus. It is a market where Chilean companies can find very good growth possibilities, especially in sectors such as food and services. Chile has a great experience and capacity, attributes highly valued when doing business. In this sense, the call is to dare and analyze the options that Guatemala offers as a destination market. ”

The meeting also presented the challenges faced by the exporting representatives of the food, fashion, cosmetic and logistics sectors, in seeking to internationalize their products, and discussed how the gender perspective is often excluded from these processes. In this sense, the Head of the Woman Export Program, Andrea Sáez, commented that “this activity responds to one of ProChile’s priority focuses: supporting companies, especially SMEs, led by women. Through Mujer Exporta we provide tools to strengthen their internationalization process and that is what we wanted to share with Guatemalan businesswomen; show them that it is possible to export and overcome the barriers that these days go beyond the pandemic. ”

It is important to note that the Guatemalan Chamber of Commerce also has the support of BAC Credomátic, through its Women + project and the Embassy of Taiwan. The program will be developed entirely online in three phases: the first materialized in this seminar, the second set in a training program for these companies, and finally, the virtual Business Meeting, where the supply and demand of the participating companies will be linked so that they can carry out their business.