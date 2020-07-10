Children's hospital ready to sue BAM

It is understood that the board of the new children's hospital in Dublin is ready to take legal action if construction work does not resume on site by next week.

The board has already given the BAM construction company two weeks notice and it is expected that this will be completed within a few days.

It is reported that BAM is concerned about the costs of implementing social separation on the construction site in Rialto and wants to resolve the issue before work resumes.

The hospital board, however, wants work to begin soon and the issue of costs resolved in due course.

BAM is seeking compensation from the Government for the delays caused by the crown virus crisis.

They claim that other bodies with public works contracts are in receipt of payments ex gratia from the State but they are not being offered anything.