'Children may be able to hug Gran and Grandad this summer' – Varadkar

With evidence emerging that children are not passing on the crown virus, the Taoiseach says that reopening schools and childcare centers would be the safest possible measures over the next few months

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that children may be able to visit their grandparents this summer and give them a hug.

This could happen as part of the release of the lock-in restrictions, depending on things going in the right direction, said the Taoiseach.

Varadkar said there was emerging evidence that reopening schools and childcare centers would be the safest possible measures over the next few months.

The Taoiseach's statement followed on the publication of a report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) which states that children appear to have little or no circulating coronary virus in their own homes or in schools.

The new HIQA report summarizes the latest international research on the role of children in the spread of Covid-19:

“Little is known about the role of children in the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Only a very few cases have yet been published where it was confirmed that the virus was transmitted to children.

"From the small number of studies published so far, it seems that so far only SARS-CoV-2 is being distributed in families by children. There is one study showing that the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among school-age children is also very low, ”says a report HIQA.

HIQA places little emphasis on research to date on this aspect of the virus.

More than 380 cases of Covid-19 have been experienced by children under 14 years of age, but it is not clear what role these children played in the spread of the disease.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive of HIQA and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said: “There were 18 studies carried out in Australia of Covid-19 (nine students and nine staff) and 800 close contacts in 15 different schools and it was found that no teacher or other staff covid Covid-19 from any of those 18 in the schools.

"One of those 18 people may have contracted one primary and one secondary school pupil in their school."

Covid-19 has hit the working life of nearly half (47%) of the adults of this state. New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that more than one-third (34%) of the workforce work from home.

14% of workers have lost their jobs and a further 33% have been temporarily laid off.

It is timely that these findings were published on and around the CSO workforce survey 1,500 stores gearing up to open next Monday, according to Retail Excellence.

Garden centers, farming markets, hardware stores, office product shops and phone shops will be allowed to reopen next week, when phase 1 of the release of the restrictions comes into effect,

Meanwhile, two others have died as a result of Covid-19, according to the latest figures from the Northern Department of Health. 60 new cases confirmed. At least 1,937 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,488 people south of the border and 449 north of it.