Thursday, May 21, 2020
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Children jump from building in imitation of video game, parents sue company

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Mini World Game, which children jumped while playing, this video game is becoming popular all over China. Photo: File

Beijing: In China, two children jumped from the roof like video game characters because the characters in this video game come back to life even after falling. The parents have since sued the video game company.

Two boys, aged 9 and 11, are currently seriously injured after jumping from their building while playing Money World and Game of Peace. He was playing this game because of the lockdown. The parents have since sued Chinese game company Tencent.

In this game, avatar-like characters fall from buildings and come back to life. Both children played this game for 8 hours daily due to lockdown. This affected him so much that he realized the characters of the game and jumped from a height of 50 feet on March 22. The incident took place in the Chinese city of Hendan, but unfortunately, contrary to the game, the two children did not recover and many of their bones were broken, they were seriously injured and now they have undergone several operations, but the children are still out of danger. Have not come They include a girl and a boy.

Parents have invested all their savings in the treatment of their children and are treating them with people's donations.

During the game, the younger sister told her brother that if we jumped, we would be revived like in the game. The two then jumped out of the building together with their eyes closed, but after that they were severely injured and fainted.

The characters in the Mini World game do not die by any means and they survive every accident. According to the parents, their children were normal and they became accustomed to the game and were forced into this dangerous and deadly experience. Both games were made by Tencent Company and it has denied responsibility for the incident and said that Mini World game was made by another company but Vincent is also the owner of this company.

However, after this accident, children must have realized that the real world is a little different from the world of video games.

More Articles Like This

The bones of an 8-foot-tall kangaroo and a 20-foot-long lizard have been discovered in Australia

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Queensland: Experts have announced that the world's largest kangaroo, 8 feet tall and weighing 600 pounds (274 kg), was present in Australia 40,000 years...
Read more

The generous customer tipped the hairdressing staff 6 6,000

Top Stories Brian Adam - 0
Denver: A generous customer in the United States not only tipped a hairdresser ڈھ 2,500 at a hairdressing salon that opened months later, but...
Read more

British Parliament approves new postbrexit immigration system

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The new legislation will abolish, at the end of the transition period that expires on December 31, the specific migration rights of citizens of...
Read more

US threatens to cut World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off World Health Organization funding on a permanent basis. US President Donald Trump has once...
Read more

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it The Department of...
Read more

Expert alert on the drug hydroxychlorine

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A rheumatologist has warned people in this country not to take the drug hydroxychloroquine as a good defense against coronavirus after US President Donald...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

Children jump from building in imitation of video game, parents sue company

Beijing: In China, two children jumped from the roof like video game characters because the characters in this video...
Read more
Android

These are all the benefits that you can enjoy thanks to the Samsung and Google alliance

Brian Adam - 0
Providing unique and innovative experiences has always been the goal of Samsung and Google; This is how Galaxy users enjoy it. (Photo: Writing) In recent years,...
Read more
Android

OnePlus will remove the curious ‘X-ray filter’ from the OnePlus 8 Pro, but only in China

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus Spain has confirmed to us that the removal of the Photochrome filter will only be carried out on the Chinese version of the...
Read more
Android

The Pixel 5 will not be a top of the range and will bet on the Snapdragon 765, according to leaks

Brian Adam - 0
Google phones have been the subject of controversy since its origins, when they were still called Nexus and came directly from third-party factories with...
Read more
Android

Chromecast updates to play audio in the background on Android TV

Brian Adam - 0
Android TV has Chromecast functionalities integrated into the system itself via Chromecast Built-In. In other words, it is an application preinstalled on Android TV...
Read more
Apps

Shade Launcher, a minimalist interface for your mobile with the style of Android Q

Brian Adam - 0
That your mobile has a design for the interface does not imply that you have to use it by obligation, that you can always...
Read more
Android

The Huawei P Smart 2020 arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
After undergoing a massive leak that exposed its design and most features, the Huawei P Smart 2020 was announced a few days ago to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY